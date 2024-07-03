This new salt and paraben free collection offers gentle and effective care to purify oily roots and hydrate dry ends.



Alicorp's personal care brand continues to focus on innovation to offer its clients and consumers specialized care for each hair type.

Mixed hair, characterized by oily roots and dry ends, presents several challenges for its care that require adequate products to balance the oil control of the scalp without drying out the ends. Faced with this reality that afflicts many women, Amaras, the renowned Peruvian brand specialized in hair care, launched its innovative line "Happy Roots and Tips" on the market, designed for mixed hair. The launch took place on June 27, where the brand presented its new collection at an event with influencers and partners.



Prepared and tested to care for mixed hair, the new "Happy Roots and Tips" line from Amaras, without salt or parabens, has ingredients of natural origin with a fresh aroma based on lime extract, and seeks to purify the roots fats and hydrate dry ends, to achieve gentle and effective care for this type of hair.



This new collection is made up of the pre-shampoo, made with lime extract, apple cider vinegar and vitamin E, and the shampoo, without salt and parabens, both designed to control oils. To hydrate dry ends, there is the conditioner and serum, also made with lime extract, jojoba oil and vitamin E, closing the cycle of hair care. In this way, a comprehensive solution is offered to achieve the perfect balance in mixed hair.



"At Alicorp we put our consumers at the center and thinking about them our brand Amaras has developed this new line. We understand that each woman is unique and so is her hair. Therefore, 'Happy Roots and Tips' responds to the specific needs of mixed hair which, in addition, seeks to make every woman feel confident and proud of her hair, highlights Mema Montero, Director of Alicorp's Personal Care platform.



Women with mixed hair need products that suit their individual needs to keep their locks healthy, balanced and manageable.



About Amaras



Amaras is a Peruvian brand committed to developing high-quality hair care products, designed to meet the authentic needs of Peruvian women. With an approach based on naturalness and authenticity, Amaras is dedicated to highlighting the unique beauty of each woman, free of stereotypes and patterns.

