Kantar presented a new edition of the Brand Footprint 2024 ranking in Peru, with the brands most chosen by Peruvians, in which Bolívar and Sapolio stand out in the Top10 of the general ranking in positions 6 and 9, respectively.



Furthermore, within the Home Care categories, Bolívar leads in position 1, followed by Sapolio in 2, Patito in 3 and Marsella in 5. While in the Dairy and Substitutes categories, Manty is located in position 5.



"Consumer trends have changed, and this can be seen when seeing that the Home Care category has become more relevant post-pandemic. Being present in this ranking with 6 of our brands among the 25 most chosen shows that we are making the right decisions," commented Alvaro Rojas, Vice President of Marketing of Mass Consumption Peru and Innovation at Alicorp.



Finally, in terms of food brands, Nicolini was ranked 23rd in the general ranking.



With this recognition, Alicorp reinforces its positioning in the country and its commitment to promoting the development of the Mass Consumption industry by offering competitive, quality products aligned with its commitment to innovation and focus on the needs of Peruvian households.



About measurement



The Brand Footprint - Kantar Perú study uses the Consumer Reach Points (CRP) measure to measure the strength of a brand in relation to the number of times brands are chosen by buyers. In this way, the ranking reveals which brands are winning at that decisive moment of purchase.