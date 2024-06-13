Research Update: Alicorp S.A.A. Assigned 'BBB-' Issuer Credit Rating; Outlook Stable

instance, during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, this diversification of staple and high-consumption products kept Alicorp's top-line growth and cash flow somewhat resilient. Moreover, Alicorp's management continuously invests in research and development (R&D) to develop new products to satisfy consumer needs and trends.

We also believe that its extensive multichannel distribution network, industrial capacity, and

leading market position provide significant barriers to entry to new competitors. In our view, Alicorp captures economies of scale thanks to its go-to-marketstrategy that encompasses around 110,000 points of sale in the traditional channel and 815 points of sale through modern retailers. The company operates 37 production facilities, most of them recently upgraded to optimize production costs. These factors, coupled with its high brand equity, leading market position in Peru, and strong market shares in other Latin American countries, give it a large competitive advantage and create significant barriers to entry for potential new competitors.

Partially offsetting factors include its relatively smaller scale of operations and limited

geographic diversification compared to global consumer product peers. Our rating on Alicorp reflects its smaller size in terms of revenue and EBITDA than those of its global rated peers, such as Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V., Sigma Alimentos S.A. de C.V., and Campbell Soup Co., for instance. Alicorp's revenue and EBITDA reached Peruvian sol (PEN) 13.2 billion and PEN1.2 billion, respectively, in the 12 months ended March 2024.

Our rating also incorporates Alicorp's limited geographic diversification; exposure to raw material price fluctuations and foreign currency volatility; and moderate exposure to economies with high operating risk such as Bolivia and Ecuador. Operations in these three countries represented close to 30% of total revenue in 2023, although none individually represented more than 20%.

We expect Alicorp's EBITDA margin to continue to recover toward 10%-11% thanks to the company's reorientation strategy toward its more profitable product categories and abating input cost inflation across its business lines. Our forecast considers that the effects of inflation peaked during 2023, and we expect more favorable macroeconomic conditions going forward that should lead to healthier consumption patterns and stabilizing input costs.

We believe Alicorp will continue to support this gradual recovery in EBITDA margin towards

10%-11% range (trends that has been confirmed in the past two quarters) by refocusing on more profitable products and categories where it's well positioned among consumers. Moreover, a broadly stable cost structure across its business division (especially at its crushing division) and more dynamic sales price initiatives, passing through raw material price swings to final consumers, should also improve Alicorp's profitability margins going forward.

The company struggled during 2023 with certain less profitable product categories within its consumer divisions, coupled with higher raw material prices due to inflation and limited price increases for certain product categories targeted to low-income consumers. In addition, the company's crushing business unit contracted given lower commodity prices. These factors dented Alicorp's EBITDA margin by about 210 basis points (bps) to 8.5% in 2023.

We forecast Alicorp's adjusted leverage to be comfortably below 3x by the end of 2024 and

onward, after peaking above 3x in 2023. Based on our expectation of better operating performance; no incremental debt; and prudent financial policies, particularly toward capital allocation and shareholder rewards, we forecast that the company should close 2024 and 2025 with an adjusted net leverage close to 2.5x.

Alicorp's 2023 adjusted net debt to EBITDA ended at 3.0x due to lower revenue and profitability and challenges for the company's crushing division that increased working capital debt.