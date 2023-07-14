Innovative infrastructure seeks to improve health and sanitary conditions for residents of Pachacámac.

UNACEM, in alliance with Alicorp and the Municipality of Pachacámac, carries out a pilot plan that will support 12 pots with kitchen modules for basic infrastructure in Manchay, Pachacámac.

Alianza has been benefiting more than 3,000 people from 57 community kitchens, through the strengthening of organizational capacities, entrepreneurship, alliance management, and donation of basic necessities.

"Manka Kusi", translated into Spanish as Olla de Alegría, is a project promoted by UNACEM, Alicorp and the Municipality of Pachacámac, with the aim of training the leaders of the common pots in entrepreneurship, providing empowerment workshops, food donations non-perishable items and implement basic infrastructure kitchen modules in various common pots in Manchay, Pachacámac.

On July 8 and 9, "Manka Kusi" inaugurated the first two modules, implemented with an innovative fiber cement technology, in the common pots "Las Maravillas" and "Los Jardines de Retamal". The module consists of a cement floor, fiber cement panels, roof, windows and door, as well as a structure to support the water tank, as well as pipes enabled for water and drainage. In the case of "Las Maravillas", this common pot currently benefits 84 partners and 122 beneficiaries, being approximately 206 people. Likewise, "Los Jardines de Retamal" impacts a total of approximately 70 members and 140 beneficiaries, which adds up to approximately 210 residents who will be cared for in better sanitary conditions.

The "Manka Kusi" project hopes to support, this year, another ten qualified common pots with the implementation of modules, which will benefit approximately 1000 people in its entirety. "We are aware of the hard work carried out by the women who make it possible for the common pots to work in the country. That is why, to safeguard the food security of the most vulnerable population, from UNACEM, and hand in hand with our allies, we join forces to support those who carry out this invaluable work", mentioned Eduardo Sánchez, general manager of UNACEM.

The implementation of the modules seeks to improve minimum sanitary conditions in accordance with MINSA regulations for the preparation of food in common pots. This goes hand in hand with training, technical assistance and constant monitoring, as well as the delivery of kitchen and hygiene kits, clothing, seed capital for ventures, etc. that respond to the needs of common pots and the results proposed in the project.

Luzbith Ornorbe Castro, president of the "Las Maravillas" Common Pot, thanked "Manka Kusi" for the training received that has allowed her to improve the management of her pots, and highlighted her expectations with this new module. "In itself, this little pot helps us a lot, it provides all the neighbors with food. With this new module we hope to continue improving, in order to continue providing the population with what we have. We hope that more private companies will join the support of society, of Peru", highlighted at the inauguration of the module that "Las Maravillas".