End-of-day quote
Lima
06:00:00 2023-12-25 pm EST
5-day change
1st Jan Change
6.2
PEN
-0.16%
0.00%
-8.15%
Official ALICORP S.A.A. press release
Alicorp A : OTROS HECHOS DE IMPORTANCIA CAMBIOS EN EL DIRECTORIO Y GERENCIA GENERAL Y/O SUS ÓRGANOS EQUIVALENTES.
December 27, 2023 at 04:10 pm EST
Lima, 27 de diciembre de 2023
Señores
SUPERINTENDENCIA DEL MERCADO DE VALORES
Presente.-
Atención:
Registro Público del Mercado de Valores
Ref.:
Hecho de Importancia
Resolución SMV N° 005-2014-SMV/01
De nuestra consideración:
Les dirigimos la presente para enviarles la Nota de Prensa que será entregada a los medios el día de hoy, relacionada a la designación del nuevo Gerente General de Alicorp S.A.A.
Esta comunicación se formula como Hecho de Importancia de acuerdo a lo dispuesto por la Resolución SMV N° 005-2014-SMV/01.
Atentamente,
Jaime Manuel Paredes Tumba
Representante Bursátil
alicorp.com.pe
jparedes@alicorp.com.pe
Av. 28 de julio 1150, piso 9,
Miraflores, Lima.
Tel. (01) 3150800 (01) 7089300
Firmado Digitalmente por:
JAIME MANUEL PAREDES TUMBA
Fecha: 27/12/2023 04:03:32 p.m.
Disclaimer Alicorp SAA published this content on 27 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2023 21:08:48 UTC.
Alicorp SAA is a Peru-based company engaged in the food processing industry. The Company operates through four business segments: Massive Consumption, Industrial Products, and Nutrition for Animals, and Others Services. The Company's activities include the production, packaging and distribution of a variety of oils, pastas, flour, cookies, sauces, instant soft drink powders, pet food and Omega-3 fatty acid, among others. It is also involved in the manufacture and sale of cosmetics, personal care and cleaning products. The Company's products are marketed nationwide, as well as exported to Chile, Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador, Venezuela, Haiti, Guatemala, Costa Rica, the United States, the Dominican Republic, Nicaragua, Canada, Panama, Mauritius, Curacao, China, the Bahamas, Norway, Japan and Honduras.
Average target price
8.15
PEN
Spread / Average Target
+31.45% Consensus