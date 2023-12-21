21 de diciembre de 2023

Señores

SUPERINTENDENCIA DEL MERCADO DE VALORES

Presente.-

At.:

Registro Público del Mercado de Valores

Ref.:

Hecho de Importancia

Resolución SMV N°005-2014-SMV/01

De nuestra consideración:

Les dirigimos la presente para enviarles la Nota de Prensa que será entregada a los medios el día de hoy, relacionada a los cambios que se darán en el Comité de Gerencia de Alicorp S.A.A. y en su subsidiaria Vitapro S.A.

Esta comunicación se formula como Hecho de Importancia de acuerdo a lo dispuesto por la Resolución SMV N° 005-2014-SMV/01.

Sin otro particular, quedamos de ustedes,

Atentamente,

Jaime Manuel Paredes Tumba

Representante Bursátil

alicorp.com.pe

jparedes@alicorp.com.pe

Av. 28 de julio 1150, piso 6,

Miraflores, Lima.

Tel. (01) 3150800 (01) 7089300

Firmado Digitalmente por:

JAIME MANUEL PAREDES TUMBA

Fecha: 21/12/2023 04:41:50 p.m.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Alicorp SAA published this content on 21 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2023 21:46:10 UTC.