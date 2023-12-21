Alicorp SAA is a Peru-based company engaged in the food processing industry. The Company operates through four business segments: Massive Consumption, Industrial Products, and Nutrition for Animals, and Others Services. The Company's activities include the production, packaging and distribution of a variety of oils, pastas, flour, cookies, sauces, instant soft drink powders, pet food and Omega-3 fatty acid, among others. It is also involved in the manufacture and sale of cosmetics, personal care and cleaning products. The Company's products are marketed nationwide, as well as exported to Chile, Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador, Venezuela, Haiti, Guatemala, Costa Rica, the United States, the Dominican Republic, Nicaragua, Canada, Panama, Mauritius, Curacao, China, the Bahamas, Norway, Japan and Honduras.

Sector Consumer Goods Conglomerates