In addition, the project carried out in alliance with Juguete Pendiente will provide more than 175 thousand food rations for 17 common pots.

In its third consecutive year of initiative, Alicorp returns to Piura with training and food deliveries to common pots.

Alicorp, committed to the development of communities, will carry out training in management, accounting, finance, nutrition, hygiene, and entrepreneurship to 17 common pots located in Catacaos and Paita, with the aim of promoting their self-sustainability.

Starting May 26 and 27, the "Ollas que Desarrollo" program, led by Alicorp and executed by Juguete Pendiente, will continue to support these social organizations in Piura. The focus of this stage is to strengthen the management of the common pots, preparing the ground so that in the near future they can undertake projects that generate complementary income.

To date, "Pots that Develop" has benefited more than 380 common pots throughout the country, delivering more than 3 million 200 thousand food rations to more than 32 thousand people. This year, the program will distribute more than 175 thousand food rations to common soup kitchens in Catacaos and Paita, benefiting more than 1,600 people, including children, older adults and pregnant women.

"In these 3 years of continuous work we have learned that food delivery is very important because it responds to an immediate need, but what generates the greatest impact is the support and training that we provide to the common pots. "This allows them to be one step closer to self-sustainability and to continue helping their neighbors and their communities." said Ian Nightingale, Corporate Manager of Sustainable Development at Alicorp.

There will be 3 training sessions, starting with an accounting workshop, followed by sessions on health, hygiene, entrepreneurship, nutrition and other essential topics, fundamental knowledge for the leaders to improve the management of their common pots.

According to the MINSA, at the beginning of this year, Piura found itself in a health emergency due to the rapid increase in Dengue cases. Therefore, it is vital to reinforce efforts to support common pots, which are essential for feeding thousands of vulnerable families.