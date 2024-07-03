Alicorp, in its commitment to the development of communities, will have a second visit this year, where it will train 25 common pots in Yura and Cerro Colorado on topics of Nutrition, Health and Hygiene, and Leadership and negotiation with the aim of achieving self-sustainability and better the dishes they offer in their communities.



This June 22, Ollas que Desarrollon, the program led by Alicorp and executed through the NGO Juguete Pendiente, continues to support these social organizations in the region. This time with the reinforcement of the management of the common pots, aiming to lay the foundations so that in the near future they can have a business that helps to have complementary income for their common pots.



Pots that Develop, which to date has impacted more than 440 common pots with more than 3 million 200 thousand servings of food destined for more than 37 thousand Peruvians; It will also deliver more than 200 thousand food rations to these common soup kitchens in the areas of Yura and Cerro Colorado, benefiting more than 1,000 people, including children, older adults and pregnant mothers.



"This is the second visit we have made this year with Pots that Develop with the aim of giving continuity to the program and the training, which are designed as explanatory and practical sessions on topics that are so necessary for common pots. In this case: Nutrition to improve the menus they offer; Health and Hygiene to have better food handling, disease prevention and good hygiene practices; and Leadership and Negotiation, for the development of skills to lead teams, resolve conflicts and negotiate with suppliers," commented Karen Cortez, Pending Toy Project Leader.



This training becomes even more important, because, according to the Ministry of Development and Inclusion - MIDIS, only in Arequipa the percentage of anemia in children from 6 to 35 months exceeds 40%. Furthermore, it is extremely important to join forces to help and strengthen organizations such as the common pots, on which the food of thousands of vulnerable families depends.