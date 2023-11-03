The training strengthens the management of producer groups that are seeking sustainable palm certification and promotes good labor practices, strengthening a safe work environment that respects labor rights in the palm industry.

With the commitment to continue promoting sustainability and respect for labor rights in agriculture in the Ucayali region, the Sustainable Palm program, an initiative led by Alicorp, the NGO Solidaridad and Nes Naturaleza, carried out training for small palm growers and the team. technician who has been accompanying them in their international certification process, which reinforces and endorses their commitment to sustainability and social responsibility in the production of palm oil.

These orientation and learning spaces are aimed at palm growers and the technical team in the Aguaytía and Monte Alegre-Neshuya regions in Ucayali. For the former, the approach is based on the promotion of good labor practices, including respect for human rights, so that discrimination and abuse are avoided, and adequate working conditions are guaranteed, such as safety and compliance with labor laws, also addressing the importance of the prohibition of child labor and respect for children's rights.

Complementing these contents, palm producers also received training in business management topics, covering key concepts such as planning, organization, training, leadership and control. Likewise, for the team of field technicians, the sessions provided crucial information to effectively manage certification groups, establishing relevant objectives and procedures.