Alicorp A : Presentación Corporativa de Alicorp – Marzo 2022

DISCLAIMER

This presentation may contain financial or business projections regarding recent acquisitions, their financial or business impact, management expectations and objectives regarding such acquisitions and current management expectations on the operating and financial performance of The Company, based on assumptions that, as of today, are considered valid. Financial and business projections are estimates and do not constitute any declaration of historical facts. Words such as "anticipates", "could", "may", "can", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "expects", "projects", "pretends", "probable", "will", "should", and any other similar expression or word with a similar meaning pretend to identify such expressions as projections. It is uncertain if the anticipated events will happen and in case they happen, the impact they may have in Alicorp's or The Consolidated Company's operating and financial results. Alicorp does not assume any obligation to update any financial or business projections included in this presentation to reflect events or circumstances that may happen.