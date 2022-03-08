Log in
Alicorp A : Presentación Corporativa de Alicorp – Marzo 2022

03/08/2022 | 05:41pm EST
CORPORATE PRESENTATION

March 2022

DISCLAIMER

This presentation may contain financial or business projections regarding recent acquisitions, their financial or business impact, management expectations and objectives regarding such acquisitions and current management expectations on the operating and financial performance of The Company, based on assumptions that, as of today, are considered valid. Financial and business projections are estimates and do not constitute any declaration of historical facts. Words such as "anticipates", "could", "may", "can", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "expects", "projects", "pretends", "probable", "will", "should", and any other similar expression or word with a similar meaning pretend to identify such expressions as projections. It is uncertain if the anticipated events will happen and in case they happen, the impact they may have in Alicorp's or The Consolidated Company's operating and financial results. Alicorp does not assume any obligation to update any financial or business projections included in this presentation to reflect events or circumstances that may happen.

TOPICS

KEY INVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS

1

ALICORP AT A GLANCE

2

CORPORATE STRATEGY

3

SOLID LIQUIDITY AND STRONG BALANCE SHEET

4

APPENDIX

5

KEY INVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS

Key Investment Highlights

1

2

3

4

5

6

Leading regional player with a successful business model diversified across product categories and countries

Portfolio of top-of-mind and leading brands with a proven track record of successful new product offerings

Unique manufacturing and distribution platform to serve Consumer Goods, B2B and Aquafeed clients

Inorganic growth through successful M&A strategy driven by best-in-class framework of integration practices

Solid financial performance driven by our comprehensive efficiency program, shareholder value creation mindset and our corporate sustainability goals

Highly experienced management supported by a leading and innovative shareholder group in Peru

4

Disclaimer

Alicorp SAA published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 22:40:17 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
