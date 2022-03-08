Alicorp A : Presentación Corporativa de Alicorp – Marzo 2022
03/08/2022 | 05:41pm EST
CORPORATE PRESENTATION
March 2022
DISCLAIMER
This presentation may contain financial or business projections regarding recent acquisitions, their financial or business impact, management expectations and objectives regarding such acquisitions and current management expectations on the operating and financial performance of The Company, based on assumptions that, as of today, are considered valid. Financial and business projections are estimates and do not constitute any declaration of historical facts. Words such as "anticipates", "could", "may", "can", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "expects", "projects", "pretends", "probable", "will", "should", and any other similar expression or word with a similar meaning pretend to identify such expressions as projections. It is uncertain if the anticipated events will happen and in case they happen, the impact they may have in Alicorp's or The Consolidated Company's operating and financial results. Alicorp does not assume any obligation to update any financial or business projections included in this presentation to reflect events or circumstances that may happen.
TOPICS
KEY INVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS
1
ALICORP AT A GLANCE
2
CORPORATE STRATEGY
3
SOLID LIQUIDITY AND STRONG BALANCE SHEET
4
APPENDIX
5
KEY INVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS
Key Investment Highlights
1
2
3
4
5
6
Leading regional player with a successful business model diversified across product categories and countries
Portfolio of top-of-mind and leading brands with a proven track record of successful new product offerings
Unique manufacturing and distribution platform to serve Consumer Goods, B2B and Aquafeed clients
Inorganic growth through successful M&A strategy driven by best-in-class framework of integration practices
Solid financial performance driven by our comprehensive efficiency program, shareholder value creation mindset and our corporate sustainability goals
Highly experienced management supported by a leading and innovative shareholder group in Peru