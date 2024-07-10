With Pastries of Gold, Alicorp has been supporting thousands of pastry chefs since 2018 with advice and baking business tips. To date, it has more than 94 thousand followers in its Facebook community alone.

Since May, Alicorp has begun the deployment of the "Golden Route 2024", an initiative that is part of its "Golden Pastries" program, which since 2018, aims to strengthen the knowledge and talent of entrepreneurs in the pastry industry to promote entrepreneurship in the country.

The Golden Route includes stops in Lima, Piura, Huancayo, Trujillo, Arequipa, among other destinations; and will feature live demonstrations of recipes and techniques according to the latest trends in baking and will be led by recognized experts in the field such as Rosalyn Picón from Dulcefina and the Alicorp consultative sales team; being the ideal opportunity to promote this type of entrepreneurship.

This July 4, more than 180 entrepreneurs were trained in the trending technique of "Buttercream" in its version with margarine, a type of cream used to fill cakes, cover them or decorate them; As well as learning how to make paper flowers, this will allow them to offer trendy products and innovate in their preparations.

"Through the 'Golden Route' we will provide more knowledge in baking techniques, as well as tips and advice to promote entrepreneurship and business for hundreds of people in the country. Many times, these businesses start as a small idea, which with training and the right tools can become an important source of income for the home. Therefore, from Alicorp, in line with our commitment to the development of entrepreneurs, we make this physical and virtual space available to you," commented Gustavo Peralta, Alicorp's gastronomy and baking business director.

In addition, the contents of these workshops, plus business and baking tips and advice, will not be limited to in-person sessions; they are also available through the community's digital channels, such as Instagram and Facebook.

These spaces are open to all people interested in expanding their knowledge and becoming professional in the world of baking. Here, they will have the opportunity to learn from experts in the field. For more information about "Golden Pastries" and to take part in the following in-person workshops, visit the followinglink.