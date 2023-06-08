Alicorp A : Training to promote sustainable practices

Palm growers and representatives of agro-industrial companies met at a Training meeting on the High Conservation Values ​​(HCV) and High Carbon Reserves (ARC) approach.

The approach proposes a methodology that makes use of satellite information to geographically locate areas available for cultivation and areas of forest that must be conserved.

Alicorp participated in this event through its Sustainable and Inclusive Palma program.

At present, climate change represents an enormous challenge for many productive activities, including agriculture, which, in 2050, will have to supply the food demand of the almost 10 billion people who will populate the planet by then. Therefore, it is important that we learn how to satisfy the needs of today without sacrificing those of tomorrow.

Faced with this context, it is important that agriculture be a sustainable activity so that it continues to generate resources without deteriorating the environment. In this sense, on June 5, in Pucallpa, various actors linked to the farmer, including agro-industrial companies, palm growers associations, NGOs and representatives of the public sector, participated in the Training on the High Conservation Values ​​(HCV) approach. and High Carbon Stocks (ARC). This approach uses studies with satellite information to geographically locate areas available for crops and areas that must be conserved, with the aim of developing agricultural plans that avoid deforestation and protect biodiversity.

"At Alicorp we work in line with our purpose of Feeding a better tomorrow, so our decisions and way of doing business are related to sustainable management. With our Sustainable and Inclusive Palm program we have been working since 2020, in order to promote good practices in oil palm production. During this visit we have shared the proposal with which we are monitoring the territories where part of our suppliers are located, in order to identify and take care of high-value areas", commented Ian Nightingale, head of Sustainable Development at Alicorp.

This event, organized by the Coalition for Sustainable Production, included the participation of Alicorp through its Sustainable and Inclusive Palma program, who highlighted the importance of generating deforestation-free production spaces through the application of satellite instruments and good practices. The training on June 5 lasted 2 days and culminated in the collective commitment to promote sustainable practices from different industries, emphasizing developing a collaborative and participatory environment throughout the entire value chain and with strategic allies that contribute in meeting the objectives.

In this way, Alicorp continues to live its purpose of Feeding a Better Tomorrow and generating value in the surrounding communities.