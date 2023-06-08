Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Peru
  4. Bolsa De Valores De Lima
  5. Alicorp S.A.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALICORC1   PEP214001005

ALICORP S.A.A.

(ALICORC1)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bolsa De Valores De Lima  -  2023-06-07
6.150 PEN   -0.81%
06/08Alicorp A : Training to promote sustainable practices
PU
05/25Alicorp A : Informes de clasificación de riesgo.
PU
05/12Alicorp A : 1 posición mensual en instrumentos financieros derivados. descargar plantilla (*)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alicorp A : Training to promote sustainable practices

06/08/2023 | 11:49pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • Palm growers and representatives of agro-industrial companies met at a Training meeting on the High Conservation Values ​​(HCV) and High Carbon Reserves (ARC) approach.
  • The approach proposes a methodology that makes use of satellite information to geographically locate areas available for cultivation and areas of forest that must be conserved.
  • Alicorp participated in this event through its Sustainable and Inclusive Palma program.

At present, climate change represents an enormous challenge for many productive activities, including agriculture, which, in 2050, will have to supply the food demand of the almost 10 billion people who will populate the planet by then. Therefore, it is important that we learn how to satisfy the needs of today without sacrificing those of tomorrow.

Faced with this context, it is important that agriculture be a sustainable activity so that it continues to generate resources without deteriorating the environment. In this sense, on June 5, in Pucallpa, various actors linked to the farmer, including agro-industrial companies, palm growers associations, NGOs and representatives of the public sector, participated in the Training on the High Conservation Values ​​(HCV) approach. and High Carbon Stocks (ARC). This approach uses studies with satellite information to geographically locate areas available for crops and areas that must be conserved, with the aim of developing agricultural plans that avoid deforestation and protect biodiversity.

"At Alicorp we work in line with our purpose of Feeding a better tomorrow, so our decisions and way of doing business are related to sustainable management. With our Sustainable and Inclusive Palm program we have been working since 2020, in order to promote good practices in oil palm production. During this visit we have shared the proposal with which we are monitoring the territories where part of our suppliers are located, in order to identify and take care of high-value areas", commented Ian Nightingale, head of Sustainable Development at Alicorp.

This event, organized by the Coalition for Sustainable Production, included the participation of Alicorp through its Sustainable and Inclusive Palma program, who highlighted the importance of generating deforestation-free production spaces through the application of satellite instruments and good practices. The training on June 5 lasted 2 days and culminated in the collective commitment to promote sustainable practices from different industries, emphasizing developing a collaborative and participatory environment throughout the entire value chain and with strategic allies that contribute in meeting the objectives.

In this way, Alicorp continues to live its purpose of Feeding a Better Tomorrow and generating value in the surrounding communities.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Alicorp SAA published this content on 08 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2023 03:48:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ALICORP S.A.A.
06/08Alicorp A : Training to promote sustainable practices
PU
05/25Alicorp A : Informes de clasificación de riesgo.
PU
05/12Alicorp A : 1 posición mensual en instrumentos financieros derivados. descargar plantilla ..
PU
05/05Alicorp A : is part of the S&P/BVL Peru General ESG index
PU
05/03Transcript : Alicorp S.A.A., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 03, 2023
CI
05/02Alicorp S.A.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
05/02Alicorp S.A.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
04/20ALICORP S.A.A. : Final dividend
FA
03/14Alicorp A : 1. Alicorp's Corporate Presentation – February 2023
PU
02/21Alicorp A : presented financial results for 2022.
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 15 966 M 4 372 M 4 372 M
Net income 2023 565 M 155 M 155 M
Net Debt 2023 3 678 M 1 007 M 1 007 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,28x
Yield 2023 7,48%
Capitalization 4 717 M 1 291 M 1 291 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,53x
EV / Sales 2024 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 8 099
Free-Float 79,3%
Chart ALICORP S.A.A.
Duration : Period :
Alicorp S.A.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALICORP S.A.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 6,15 PEN
Average target price 8,54 PEN
Spread / Average Target 38,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alfredo Luis Miguel Pérez Gubbins Deputy General Manager
Manuel Romero Vice President-Finance
Dionisio Romero Paoletti Director
Lieneke María Schol Calle Independent Director
Jorge Edmundo Humberto Zogbi Nogales Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALICORP S.A.A.-8.89%1 296
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.8.43%734 529
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-7.42%132 015
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY62.01%115 517
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.7.33%71 855
HITACHI, LTD.27.08%56 927
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer