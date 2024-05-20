● In the 2024 edition, there are 16 companies that make up the S&P/ BVL Perú General ESG, standing out for having the best sustainability performance in the country.

● This year the company moved from the quartile to the top quintile thanks to progress in its sustainability strategy.

Alicorp has been included for the third consecutive year in the S&P/BVL Perú General ESG Index, a stock index prepared by the Lima Stock Exchange (BVL), today a subsidiary of nuam exchange; and the world's leading index provider, S&P Dow Jones (S&P DJI).

This index recognizes the continuous effort of the companies that comprise it to adopt and maintain more sustainable business practices, being leaders in sustainability in the Peruvian market. Thus, the company is among the 16 companies with the best performance in good sustainable practices that meet ESG (environmental, social and good corporate governance) criteria in the local stock market.

"This recognition reflects our efforts and our commitment to maintaining business management with a sustainable approach. This follows from our sustainability strategy, which is integrated and transversal to the entire company; seeking to generate well-being, developing communities, caring for the environment and creating value for our stakeholders. This approach has helped us double, in the last 3 years, our score in the Corporate Sustainability Assessment," explains Malena Morales Valentín, vice president of Alicorp Corporate Affairs.

The S&P/BVL Perú General ESG index, prepared since 2021, is the only one of its kind in Peru and to belong to it, companies must register the highest sustainability standards based on the principles of the Global Compact of Nations United, in addition to having minimal or no exposure to controversial activities in terms of sustainability.

In this rebalancing of the index for the period May 2024-2025, the company was considered again based on its performance in the Corporate Sustainability Assessment of S&P - Dow Jones Sustainability Index, a tool through which companies are evaluated and selected; ranking in the top quintile of the companies with the best performance in the Latin American Integrated Market of the Pacific (Chile, Colombia, Peru and Mexico), within its category (Food Products-FOA).

For companies and organizations, being part of the S&P/BVL Perú General ESG index is key, as it helps generate a relationship of trust between the company and its stakeholders, from clients and consumers to investors and financial entities. The commitment to high ethical standards and the promotion of better labor, social and sustainable production practices must be intrinsic characteristics of all organizations, in order to ensure sustainability in the local market.