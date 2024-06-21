· From America to Europe, the program promoted by Alicorp in alliance with Juguete Pendiente has 7 awards that celebrate its commitment to the fight against hunger in Peru.

Alicorp's Pots that Develop program continues to achieve success and receive important international and local recognition that reaffirms its commitment to social development and the fight against food insecurity in Peru. To date, it has accumulated 7 awards, which celebrate continuous and sustained work with its communities.

So far this year, the initiative promoted by Alicorp and its strategic ally Juguete Pendiente has been awarded at various festivals in Peru, Latin America and Spain, highlighting among them: Festival El Sol with two awards, silver and bronze, in the categories " Brand Activation and Experience" and "Public Relations", respectively; WINA Festival with two awards, gold in the "World's Best" category and silver, in the "Effectiveness" category; ANDA Awards with an award in the "World Best-Social" category and Effie Perú with a silver award in the "Positive Change Social Good - Brands" category.

These recognitions not only reward the creativity and effectiveness of the program's communication, but also highlight the positive impact that Ollas que Desarrollo has had on the lives of thousands of Peruvians, who are fed every day thanks to these organizations and the commitment of their leaders.

This joint effort between Alicorp, Juguete Pendiente is also reinforced by allies such as Banco de Crédito del Perú, UPC, Primax Gas, Asociación UNACEM, Pots Record, Cargill, Mi Banco and Pacífico Salud; that seek to empower the leaders of these organizations in a way that allows them to maintain and improve the operation of the common pots in a sustainable manner.

The program has already managed to contribute, through the empowerment of the common pots and their leaders, with more than 440 common pots in 9 regions of the country, benefiting more than 37 thousand people through 3 million 200 thousand food rations and the training of more than 1,000 leaders. "Results like these demonstrate the great impact that joint work between communities and private companies can achieve. "United we can feed a better, more sustainable tomorrow for everyone," commented Malena Morales, Vice President of Corporate Affairs at Alicorp.

Ollas que Desarrollan: The Other Ranking

SUMMUM - the most important gastronomic ranking in the country - was the platform that made visible the work of hundreds of community pot leaders who have been part of Pots that Develop. For the implementation of the new category "Best Common Pot Management", Alicorp had the support of various allies such as the NGO Juguete Pendiente and the agencies Valor Socios de Marca, Tribeca Media Group Perú, LLYC and Mindshare.

"It fills us with pride and motivation to see how our commitment and that of our allies is celebrated in spaces of great local and international relevance. We hope to inspire more brands and organizations to work in search of innovative solutions to overcome urgent social problems that affect millions of Peruvians, such as food security. Ollas que Desarrollo has shown by example how private companies can work hand in hand with communities to generate a positive and lasting impact," added Malena.

These recognitions for Alicorp reaffirm its commitment to the development and well-being of the community, making tangible its purpose of Feeding a better tomorrow, hand in hand with innovation and quality in all its products and brands, always with a clear focus on the consumer and their communities.