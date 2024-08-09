● Discover how to keep your hair balanced with these essential tips to combat oily roots and dry ends, with the help of products designed especially for combination hair.

Hair care can be a challenge, especially when it comes to balancing oily roots and dry ends. With the right products and techniques, you can achieve healthy, beautiful hair. We share four tips to manage this duality and keep your hair in its best shape:

Use sulfate-free products: Opt for natural and gentle products that do not irritate the scalp or dry out the ends. Products free of salt and parabens are ideal for maintaining hair balance. Weekly deep cleansing: Use a pre-shampoo with lime extract and apple cider vinegar to remove excess oil and impurities from the scalp. You will feel the roots fresher. Intensive hydration on the ends: Apply a nourishing serum with ingredients such as jojoba oil and vitamin E during the day for deep hydration on dry ends. Avoid washing your hair daily: Try to space your washes every two or three days and use a dry shampoo to keep your roots fresh between washes. This practice helps avoid overproduction of oil on the scalp.

"There are currently alternatives on the market to keep both roots and ends happy, healthy and fresh for longer. Following these tips and finding the ideal product for each type of hair, the hair care routine will be a simple task and the ally to shine all the beauty of the hair," highlighted Jimena Cuéllar, personal care marketing manager at Alicorp.

Happy hair from roots to ends

Designed and tested to care for mixed hair, the new "Happy Roots and Tips" line from Amarás, without salt or parabens, has ingredients of natural origin with a fresh aroma based on lime extract, which seek to purify the roots fats and hydrate dry ends, to achieve gentle and effective care for this type of hair.

This new collection is made up of four products: pre-shampoo, made with lime extract, apple cider vinegar and vitamin E; the shampoo, without salt or parabens, both designed to control oily roots; Conditioner, which hydrates dry ends, leaving them soft and manageable, and the serum, responsible for sealing in hydration and providing a shiny finish to the hair, offers a comprehensive solution to achieve the perfect balance in mixed hair.