Insuma, Alicorp's comprehensive platform that accompanies and drives thousands of businesses in their growth, shares key strategies so that you can take advantage of this day.

This weekend (July 21) we celebrate Grilled Chicken Day, a dish that has become emblematic and very representative of our country. But what does it mean for businesses? A date of high consumption! Therefore, if you have a chicken shop, Insuma from Alicorp brings you some tips to improve your average ticket and thus have more income; And if you have another type of business, keep reading because we also leave you an entrepreneurial "tip" to get the most out of this day.

Know your average ticket: what is it and how to calculate it?

Imagine that you received S/ 500 in sales in a week and you registered 50 sales in that period. Then, you divide the S/ 500 by the 50 sales and you get an average ticket of S/ 10. That is, on average, each customer spends S/ 10 per purchase. That will be your starting point to improve your income, so the products you increase must be in line with the spending that your clients may have.

Ensure the quality of your accompaniments

Having good fries is as important as the delicious Grilled Chicken recipe, so use quality oil and a good intense frying technique. Crisol Fritura Intensa recommends a prior inspection of the potatoes (that they are not damaged or with other products) and frying at a maximum of 180 °C to achieve golden brown potatoes. In case of low influx of public, the suggested temperature is 100 ° C to 120°C.

Organize your orders

If you deliver, establish a production line. For example: separate from the service in the restaurant to ensure that each order comes out correctly and they can have better control of the stock.

Evaluate what additional products you can add to the menu

Be sure to identify your customers' specific preferences and needs during this season. Adapt your products or services to the demand of the time, if you have a chicken shop you could put together a combo with salad, potatoes or drinks.

What happens if you have another type of business:

You could evaluate the product that provides the most value to your customers: perhaps a dessert or a drink. Announce it with a sign outside your winery, restaurant or cafe.

Insuma, Alicorp's comprehensive platform to accompany other businesses and promote their development and growth, also invites you to continue training with free courses on its web platformcrecemosjuntos.com.pe

With dedication and effort, you will be able to take advantage of high consumption dates to boost your business and achieve the goals you set for yourself.