  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Peru
  4. Bolsa De Valores De Lima
  5. Alicorp S.A.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALICORC1   PEP214001005

ALICORP S.A.A.

(ALICORC1)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bolsa De Valores De Lima  -  2022-07-12
5.040 PEN   -0.20%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Unacem: A new ingredient for Pots that Develop

07/14/2022 | 02:24pm EDT
Starting in July, the cement company UNACEM and Alicorp, through their initiative "Pots that Develop", will join efforts to attend to 63 common pots located in the district of Pachacamac. This alliance will allow these social organizations to cover the daily needs of their communities, especially our children and older adults, who see their quality of life in danger due to lack of timely and adequate food.

The economic situation that the country is going through commits us to continue working together with the common pots for the benefit of our neighbors. For this reason, and knowing the work carried out by Alicorp, we decided to join forces to promote and consolidate the extremely important work carried out by the women who are part of this citizen initiative. On the other hand, in the following months UNACEM will improve the basic infrastructure of the spaces where they cook, building floors, sinks and concrete bases for elevated water tanks, so as to improve the conditions for preparing food, commented Eduardo Sanchez, manager General of UNACEM.

During the signing of the agreement, the leaders of the common pots that will be part of the program were present. Their organizations have been affected by the current context in which inflation and the constant increase in the cost of living in general have reduced the economies of millions of households. More than 60% of them stopped their activities due to lack of resources at least once.

For its part, Alicorp, through Pots that Develop, will add these 63 pots to its initiative, which will receive food rations. We continue to promote joint work between various sectors through 'Pots that Develop', in order to strengthen the common pots in the country and make them sustainable organizations. Today we are happy to welcome UNACEM as a new ally of the program and we are sure that, with its support, the initiative will be able to continue expanding its scope at the national level and thus benefit more Peruvians, commented Malena Morales, Vice President of Corporate Affairs of Alicorp. .

Thanks to the alliances that it has been articulating, Pots that Develop continues to grow. To date, the Alicorp Program has served 101 common pots with 370,000 food rations that benefit 9,400 Peruvians from Lima, Trujillo, Chiclayo and Piura. In the following weeks, the program will expand its coverage to Arequipa, Cusco, Huancayo, Cajamarca and Apurimac, with which it will serve 228 common pots nationwide, providing more than 2 million food rations. To learn more about the initiative or join as an ally, you can go to pots that develop.pe .

Disclaimer

Alicorp SAA published this content on 13 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2022 18:23:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 12 568 M 3 168 M 3 168 M
Net income 2022 559 M 141 M 141 M
Net Debt 2022 3 736 M 942 M 942 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,26x
Yield 2022 4,96%
Capitalization 4 297 M 1 083 M 1 083 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,64x
EV / Sales 2023 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 8 341
Free-Float 79,3%
Chart ALICORP S.A.A.
Duration : Period :
Alicorp S.A.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALICORP S.A.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 5,04 PEN
Average target price 7,76 PEN
Spread / Average Target 53,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alfredo Luis Miguel Pérez Gubbins Deputy General Manager
Manuel Romero Vice President-Finance
Dionisio Romero Paoletti Director
Aristides de Macedo Murgel Independent Director
Juan Carlos Escudero Velando Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALICORP S.A.A.-16.69%1 087
NESTLÉ S.A.-10.69%321 254
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-6.55%85 762
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY9.14%47 958
GENERAL MILLS, INC.13.43%45 641
THE HERSHEY COMPANY13.78%45 188