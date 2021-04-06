Alien Metals : Andromeda Sampling Results 04/06/2021 | 07:18am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Trading Symbols AIM: UFO FWB: I3A1 6 April 2021 Alien Metals Ltd ("Alien Metals", "Alien" or "the Company") High grade Silver up to 734g/t and 1.9% Zinc encountered at new extension to San Celso Silver Project, Mexico Alien Metals Ltd (LSE AIM:UFO), a minerals exploration and development company, is pleased to report the results of the recently completed surface mapping and sampling program carried out on its newly acquired Nueva Andromeda permit, strategically contiguous to the San Celso silver project in Zacatecas State, Mexico. Highlights Surface Sample Results including: o 734 g/t Silver ("Ag")

o 488 g/t Ag

o 270 g/t Ag and o 1.93% Zinc ("Zn")

734 g/t Silver ("Ag") 488 g/t Ag 270 g/t Ag and 1.93% Zinc ("Zn") Numerous historic mine workings located

Potential for increased silver resource at San Celso Bill Brodie Good, CEO & Technical Director of Alien Metals, commented: "We are very pleased with the results of this sampling and mapping program, which are greatly encouraging for the potential of the project. We were particularly pleased to see that the results confirm our interpretation that there is a continuation of silver and base metals mineralisation and historic mining within the Nueva Andromeda permit area, with the total strike length now increased by a further 20-30% for the San Celso Project. "The samples are all composed of quartz and carbonate dominant vein material with varying amounts of sulphides and hence are very similar to the mineralisation seen in the San Celso veins to the north. All samples were taken from the surface as float associated with various size dumps from the historic mining in the area." Figure 1: Location of Nueva Andromeda Permit in relation to San Celso with projected mineralised systems, Alien, March 2021 Figure 2: Summary of sampling results, Nueva Andromeda Permit, San Celso Project, March 2021 Table 1 below lists the details of the seven samples taken in this brief program along with the results. Of note, coincident with the significant silver results, of which all samples were strongly anomalous with a maximum of 734 g/t Ag from sample 9203, 488 g/t Ag from sample 9209 and sample 9210 returning 270 g/t Ag, there are also three samples that returned significant gold up to 0.44 g/t Au, as well as a significant zinc anomaly up to 19,350 g/t Zn (1.93% Zn) from sample 9206 while still returning 163 g/t Ag. The samples are all composed of quartz and carbonate dominant vein material with varying amounts of sulphides, hence they are very similar to the mineralisation seen in the San Celso vein systems to the north. The Company is extremely pleased with these initial results which, as expected, add exciting potential to the overall San Celso project. A detailed review of all data from the project has been done and a plan to attempt to access the historic underground workings in this area are being prepared to further increase knowledge and add sampling information, while work continues on obtaining the drilling permit grant. Table 1: Sample information, Nueva Andromeda Permit, March 2021 Sample Easting Northing Lithology Alteration Sample Ag ppm Au g/t Zn g/t Nbr type (Gold) 9203 796038 2500628 Granodiorite Argilization+FeOx Float/dump 734 0.442 6,180 9206 796199 2500726 Granodiorite Argilization+FeOx Float/dump 163 0.423 19,350 9207 796172 2500718 Granodiorite Argilization+FeOx Float/dump 49 0.263 8,580 9208 796160 2500483 Granodiorite Argilization+FeOx Float/dump 30 0.017 490 9209 796403 2500739 Granodiorite Argilization+FeOx Float/dump 488 0.018 94 9210 796438 2500605 Granodiorite Argilization+FeOx Float/dump 270 0.005 313 9211 796299 2500604 Granodiorite Argilization+FeOx Float/dump 180 0.007 1,340 Figure 3: Silver results, maiden Nueva Andromeda permit sampling, Alien, March 2021 Figure 4: Nueva Andromeda vein sample, March 2021 The Board of Alien continues to assess a range of mineral projects and opportunities, with particular focus on exploration projects with near term news flow and value creation. For further information please visit the Company's website at www.alienmetals.uk, or contact: Alien Metals Limited Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Limited (Joint Broker) Bill Brodie Good, CEO & Technical Director Andy Thacker / Zoe Alexander St-James' Corporate Services, Company Tel +44 (0)20 3657 0050 Secretary Tel: +44 20 7796 8644 Beaumont Cornish Limited (Nomad) First Equity Limited (Joint Broker) James Biddle/ Roland Cornish Jason Robertson www.beaumontcornish.com Tel +44 (0)20 7374 2212 Tel: +44 (0) 207 628 3396 Yellow Jersey PR (Financial PR) Sarah Hollins / Joe Burgess / Matthew McHale alienmetals@yellowjerseypr.com Tel: +44 (0) 20 3004 9512 Notes to Editors Alien Metals Ltd is a mining exploration and development company listed on AIM of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: UFO). The Company's focus is on precious and base metal commodities, with its operations located in proven mining jurisdictions and it has embarked upon an acquisition-led strategy headed by a high-quality geological team to build a strong portfolio of diversified assets. In 2019, the company acquired 51% of the Brockman and Hancock Ranges high-grade (Direct Shipping Ore) iron ore projects and in 2020 acquired 100% of the Elizabeth Hill Silver Project, which consists of the Elizabeth Hill Historic Silver Mine Mining Lease and the surrounding Munni Munni North Exploration Tenement. The Australian projects are located in the world-renowned Pilbara region of Western Australia. The Company also holds two silver projects located in Zacatecas State, Mexico's largest silver producing state, which produced over 190m oz of silver in 2018 alone, accounting for 45% of the total silver production of Mexico for that year. The Company's Donovan 2 Copper Gold project in the same region is currently under an Earn-in agreement with Capstone Mining Corp. of Canada. The company was also awarded an Exploration Licence in Greenland in late 2020, which surrounds the world class Citronen Zinc-Lead deposit. In addition to progressing and developing its portfolio of assets and following its strategic review of its portfolio of silver and precious metals projects, Alien Metals has identified priority exploration targets within all of its projects which it is working to advance systematically. Qualified Person The information in this report that relates to exploration targets, exploration results, and other information of a technical nature has been reviewed by Dr Lex Lambeck Ph.D, a technical consultant to the Company. Dr Lambeck is a Member of the American Institute of Professional Geologists and a Certified Professional Geologist, CPG-11734, with over 15 years of relevant experience in exploration and assessment of resource projects. This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Alien Metals Ltd. published this content on 06 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2021 11:17:06 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about ALIEN METALS LIMITED 07:18a ALIEN METALS : Andromeda Sampling Results PU