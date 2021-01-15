Alien Metals : Airborne Magnetic Survey starts over Elizabeth Hill Project

Trading Symbols AIM: UFO FWB: I3A1 15 January 2021 Alien Metals Ltd ("Alien Metals" or "the Company") Airborne Magnetic Survey starts over Elizabeth Hill Project Follow the link to view the announcement in full including all figures: Alien Metals Ltd (LSE AIM:UFO) ("Alien Metals" or "the Company"), a minerals exploration and development company is pleased to advise that further to the announcement on 14 December 2020, an airborne magnetic survey starts today over the Elizabeth Hill Project in Western Australia. The Project not only covers the original Mining Licence M47/342 which hosts the Elizabeth Hill Silver Mine and associated prospects, but also exploration permit ELA47/4422, which the Company has conditionally acquired and will be referred to as the Munni Munni North tenement going forward, a name used for part of this area in the past. Highlights: Aeromagnetic survey will aid in tying in all existing prospects and historical data to assist in prioritising numerous existing targets Potential for new targets to be defined from geophysical survey Collation of the airborne surveys, geological interpretations and geochemical results, will drive new target generation across Munni Munni North

Figure 1: Location of Elizabeth Hill Project, Pilbara, WA Alien have engaged Southern Geoscience Consultants (SGC) of Perth, WA, to provide and manage the acquisition, processing and interpretation of airborne magnetic, radiometric and digital elevation data over the Elizabeth Hill Project. From a detailed review of existing available data it was decided to only fly the eastern section of the project area as the western area was recently flown at the same line spacing and line direction with that data available to purchase at less than the cost of re-flying it. SGC have confirmed that they can integrate both data sets into one larger unit that they can then interpret as a single area. Bill Brodie Good, CEO & Technical Director of Alien Metals, commented: "The Company is extremely pleased that we can announce the commencement of this program as it will add invaluable overall new interpretation to the entire project area and allow us to incorporate various historic results with this new data. We are delighted to get this work underway at this time so over the coming weeks while field work is much more limited due to the cyclone season in the region the team can keep working in the background. Once we have the results and interpretations we can start developing priority targets to follow up in the field alongside the already planned trenching within the Mining Licence.

The Company is excited about the potential to add significant value to the project and developing next stage exploration from the outcome and looks forward to updating the market of progress in due course." Figure 2: Existing coverage of project area with recorded historic airborne surveys (labels indicate line spacing/terrain clearance/line heading), SGC, December 2020 Figure 3: Elizabeth Hill Project Airborne survey area, the magenta polygon is covered by existing multi-client survey and the blue area is the new survey.

Thomson Airborne Pty Ltd of New South Wales are carrying out the acquisition work and are due to commence today using a Cessna 210 fixed wing aircraft. They will be flying @ 1,534 line kms to cover the survey area at 50m spaced east west lines with north south 'tie' lines. Figure 4: Thomson Airborne Pty Ltd Cessna 210 dedicated aircraft for airborne geophysical surveys The details of the survey equipment are: Airborne Magnetic Sensors Cesium vapour magnetometer

20 Hz (0.05 sec) sampling rate

Resolution of 0.001 nT

Vector magnetometer (XYZ Components) Gamma Ray Spectrometer RSI model RS-500 spectrometer

RS-500 spectrometer 2 x 16.8 litre detector packs (33.6 litres total volume)

2 Hz (0.5 sec) sampling rate in 256 channels Altimeters KRA405B radar altimeter (measuring the height above the terrain)

0.3 m resolution

3' or ± 3% accuracy (whichever is greater) at 0 to 500' and ± 5% at 500' to 2500'

Range: 0-760 m

0-760 m 20 Hz (0.05 sec) sampling rate Navigation and Data Positioning System Novatel 14 channel precision differential capable GPS system

2 Hz (0.5 sec) recording rate

GPS differential correction receiver

Thomson survey navigation and guidance system Data Acquisition System • GeOZ-DAS Digital Data Acquisition System

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.