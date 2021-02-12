Log in
ALIEN METALS LIMITED

(AGQ)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/12 11:35:11 am
1.15 GBX   +4.55%
Alien Metals : Attendance at Mexico Mining Forum

02/12/2021 | 11:55am EST
Trading Symbols

AIM: UFO

FWB: I3A1

8 February 2021

Alien Metals Ltd

("Alien Metals" or "the Company")

Mexico Mining Forum

Alien Metals Ltd (LSE AIM:UFO), a minerals exploration and development company, is pleased to announce it will be attending the Mexico Mining Forum from 10-11 February 2021.

The digital forum will include a program of networking and informational events that will allow Alien to engage with a vital audience in one if its main countries of operation. Alien currently holds the Donovan 2 copper and gold project and the San Celso and Los Campos silver projects in Zacatecas state, Mexico.

The forum typically takes place in Mexico City but will be entirely online for this year's edition, with thousands of e-business meetings that will bring together industry experts in an effective and targeted networking platform.

Details of the conference can be found at: https://mexicobusinessevents.com/mining/2021

Bill Brodie Good, CEO & Technical Director of Alien Metals, commented:

"Alien's attendance at the Mexico Mining Forum will be an excellent opportunity for us to directly engage with key stakeholders and investors in the country. We are very excited to be involved and look forward to meeting other attendees from the mining community to both showcase our exciting projects and also to discuss potential further opportunities for Alien in line with our strategy."

For further information please visit the Company's website at www.alienmetals.uk, or contact:

Alien Metals Limited

Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Limited (Joint

Bill Brodie Good, CEO & Technical Director

Broker)

Tel: +44 20 3907 4060

Andy Thacker

Tel +44 (0)20 3657 0050

Beaumont Cornish Limited (Nomad)

First Equity Limited (Joint Broker)

James Biddle/ Roland Cornish

Jason Robertson

www.beaumontcornish.com

Tel +44 (0)20 7374 2212

Tel: +44 (0) 207 628 3396

Yellow Jersey PR (Financial PR)

Sarah Hollins / Joe Burgess / Matthew McHale

alienmetals@yellowjerseypr.com

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3004 9512

Notes to Editors

Alien Metals Ltd is a mining exploration and development company listed on AIM of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: UFO). The Company's focus is on precious and base metal commodities, with its operations located in proven mining jurisdictions and it has embarked upon an acquisition-led strategy headed by a high-quality geological team to build a strong portfolio of diversified assets.

In 2019 it made two acquisitions over the Brockman and Hancock Ranges high-grade (Direct Shipping Ore) iron ore projects and the Elizabeth Hill Silver projects both located in the Pilbara region, Western Australia.

The Company also holds silver projects located in the Zacatecas State, Mexico's largest silver producing state which produced over 190m oz of silver in 2018 alone accounting for 45% of the total silver production of Mexico for that year.

In addition to progressing and developing its portfolio of assets and following its strategic review of its portfolio of silver and precious metals projects in Mexico, Alien Metals has identified priority exploration targets within its nine mining concessions which it is working to advance systematically.

Disclaimer

Alien Metals Ltd. published this content on 08 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2021 16:54:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
