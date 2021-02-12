Log in
Alien Metals : Director's Dealing in Securities

02/12/2021 | 11:55am EST
Trading Symbols

AIM: UFO

FWB: I3A1

3 February 2021

Alien Metals Ltd

("Alien Metals" or "the Company")

Director's Dealing in Securities

Alien Metals Ltd (LSE AIM:UFO), a minerals exploration and development company, is pleased to advise that it has received notification that on 3 February 2021, Mark Culbert, a non-executive director of the Company, purchased 5,000,000 Alien ordinary shares of no par value at a price of 1.25p per share.

Following this transaction, which is detailed in the PDMR Dealing Notification Form below, Mr Culbert has a beneficial interest in 5,000,000 ordinary shares, representing 0.15% of the Company's issued share capital.

For further information please visit the Company's website at www.alienmetals.uk, or contact:

Alien Metals Limited

Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Limited (Joint

Bill Brodie Good, CEO & Technical Director

Broker)

Tel: +44 20 3907 4060

Andy Thacker

Tel +44 (0)20 3657 0050

Beaumont Cornish Limited (Nomad)

First Equity Limited (Joint Broker)

James Biddle/ Roland Cornish

Jason Robertson

www.beaumontcornish.com

Tel +44 (0)20 7374 2212

Tel: +44 (0) 207 628 3396

Yellow Jersey PR (Financial PR)

Sarah Hollins / Joe Burgess / Matthew McHale

alienmetals@yellowjerseypr.com

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3004 9512

Notes to Editors

Alien Metals Ltd is a mining exploration and development company listed on AIM of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: UFO). The Company's focus is on precious and base metal commodities, with its operations located in proven mining jurisdictions and it has embarked upon an acquisition-led strategy headed by a high-quality geological team to build a strong portfolio of diversified assets.

In 2019 it made two acquisitions over the Brockman and Hancock Ranges high-grade (Direct Shipping Ore) iron ore projects and the Elizabeth Hill Silver projects both located in the Pilbara region, Western Australia.

The Company also holds silver projects located in the Zacatecas State, Mexico's largest silver producing state which produced over 190m oz of silver in 2018 alone accounting for 45% of the total silver production of Mexico for that year.

In addition to progressing and developing its portfolio of assets and following its strategic review of its portfolio of silver and precious metals projects in Mexico, Alien Metals has identified priority exploration targets within its nine mining concessions which it is working to advance systematically.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

MARK CHRISTIAN CULBERT

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-Executive Director

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Alien Metals Ltd

b)

LEI

213800KS2BKR6QBRHE44

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of no par value

VGG017351021

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

1.25p

5,000,000

d)

Aggregated information

  • - Aggregated volume

  • - Price

N/A N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

3 February 2021

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

Disclaimer

Alien Metals Ltd. published this content on 03 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
