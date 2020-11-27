Alien Metals : RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Trading Symbols

AIM: UFO

FWB: I3A1

25 November 2020

ALIEN METALS LIMITED

("Alien Metals" or "the Company")

RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Alien Metals Limited, a minerals exploration and development company, is pleased to announce that the resolutions put to its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held earlier today were all duly passed on a poll by the requisite majority.

For further information please visit the Company's website at www.alienmetals.uk, or contact:

Alien Metals Limited Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Limited (Joint Bill Brodie Good, CEO & Technical Director Broker) Tel: +44 (0)20 3907 4060 Andy Thacker/ Zoe Alexander Tel +44 (0)20 3657 0050 Beaumont Cornish Limited (Nomad) First Equity Limited (Joint Broker) James Biddle/ Roland Cornish Jason Robertson www.beaumontcornish.com Tel +44 (0)20 7374 2212 Tel: +44 (0) 207 628 3396 Blytheweigh (Financial PR) Megan Ray/Rachael Brooks Tel: +44 (0) 207 138 3204

Notes to Editors

Alien Metals Ltd is a mining exploration and development company listed on AIM of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: UFO). The Company's focus is on precious and base metal commodities.

Alien Metals has embarked upon an acquisition-led strategy headed by a high-quality geological team to build a strong portfolio of diversified assets including two recent acquisitions in 2019. These include the Brockman and Hancock Ranges high-grade (Direct Shipping Ore) iron ore projects and the Elizabeth Hill Silver projects both located in the Pilbara region, Western Australia.

In addition to progressing and developing its portfolio of assets and following its strategic review of its portfolio of silver and precious metals projects in Mexico, Alien Metals has identified priority exploration targets within its 9 mining concessions which it is working to advance systematically. The Company's silver projects are located in the Zacatecas State, Mexico's largest silver producing state which produced over 190m oz of silver in 2018 alone accounting for 45% of the total silver production of Mexico for that year.