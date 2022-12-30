Advanced search
    AGQ   VGG017351021

ALIEN METALS LTD

(AGQ)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  07:35 2022-12-30 am EST
0.5350 GBX   +0.94%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alien Metals promotes subsidiary chief Troy Whittaker to CEO

12/30/2022 | 10:10am EST
Alien Metals Ltd - Mineral exploration and development company with assets in Australia, Mexico and Greenland - Says Bill Brodie Good will step down as non-board chief executive officer. Troy Whittaker, currently CEO of subsidiary IOCA, will take over as company CEO.

Executive Chair Rod McIllree says: "As the company enters into a new chapter in its evolution, we look forward to updating stakeholders on these developments in due course."

Current stock price: 0.53 pence, closed down 0.1% on Friday in London

12-month change: down 21%

By Holly Beveridge; Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

10:10aAlien Metals promotes subsidiary chief Troy Whittaker to CEO
08:13aMining Group Alien Metals' CEO Resigns
12/23Alien Metals Ltd ('Alien' or 'the Company') Director share purchase Holdings in Company
12/22ALIEN METALS LIMITED ('Alien Metals' or 'the Company') SHARE INCENTIVE PLAN AWARDS
12/22RODERICK MCILLREE acquired an unknown minority stake in Alien Metals Ltd.
12/20Alien Metals shares jump as ups stake in iron ore projects
12/20Alien Metals Boosts Stake in Hancock, Brockman Iron Ore Projects to 90%
12/20Alien Metals Ltd Completes Acquisition of 90% Interest in Hamersley Iron Ore Projects
12/20Alien Metals Ltd completed the acquisition of additional 39% stake in Hancock Ranges Ir..
12/02TRADING UPDATES: Time Out eyes Riyadh; MTI Wireless wins deal
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -2,26 M - -
Net cash 2021 6,30 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -14,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 34,4 M 34,4 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float 76,1%
Managers and Directors
Doughlas William Brodie Good Chief Executive Officer & Technical Director
Roderick Claude McIllree Executive Chairman
Mark Christian Culbert Independent Non-Executive Director
Daniel John Smith Non-Executive Director
Jonathan Lesland Battershill Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALIEN METALS LTD-21.48%34
BHP GROUP LIMITED39.54%156 796
RIO TINTO PLC19.26%117 211
GLENCORE PLC48.90%86 335
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC7.91%47 652
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)64.84%42 375