Alien Metals promotes subsidiary chief Troy Whittaker to CEO

Alien Metals Ltd - Mineral exploration and development company with assets in Australia, Mexico and Greenland - Says Bill Brodie Good will step down as non-board chief executive officer. Troy Whittaker, currently CEO of subsidiary IOCA, will take over as company CEO.

Executive Chair Rod McIllree says: "As the company enters into a new chapter in its evolution, we look forward to updating stakeholders on these developments in due course."

Current stock price: 0.53 pence, closed down 0.1% on Friday in London

12-month change: down 21%

