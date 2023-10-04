(Alliance News) - Alien Metals Ltd on Wednesday said that the Karlka Nyiyaparli Aboriginal Corp RNTBC has withdrawn its objection to the application for a miscellaneous licence by Iron Ore Co of Australia.

Alien Metals is an Australia-focused minerals exploration and development company, currently developing a near-term, direct shipping, iron ore operation at the Hancock project in Pilbara, Western Australia. Iron Ore Co is its subsidiary.

The Nyiyaparli People, as represented by KNAC, are the Traditional Owners of 36,684 square kilometres of land and waters in the east Pilbara region, including the Newman township.

The determination area covers 40,000 square kilometres of Nyiyaparli traditional country, and encompasses Newman, the Aboriginal communities of Jigalong and Parnpajinya, several pastoral leases, and of course, significant mining operations.

It also includes places of particular significance to the Nyiyaparli People, including ceremonial sites, songlines, permanent pools, and natural resources.

Following KNAC's withdrawal of its objection for the licence, which would go from the Great Northern Highway to the Hancock site, the Western Australian Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety has now granted it.

The proposed infrastructure will include the construction of an intersection at the Great Northern Highway and an access track into the mine site.

"The granting of the Miscellaneous Licence is an important milestone for the company. It is a milestone that significantly de-risks the Hancock Project execution. Consent for the miscellaneous licence not only provides us with an essential approval, but also grants us the critical land tenure that secures unconstrained access to the mine site," said Chief Executive Officer Troy Whittaker.

Alien Metals shares were trading 1.2% higher at 0.19 pence each in London on Wednesday morning.

By Holly Beveridge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.