  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Alien Metals Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AGQ   VGG017351021

ALIEN METALS LTD

(AGQ)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  06:37 2022-12-20 am EST
0.4597 GBX   +5.68%
08:02aAlien Metals shares jump as ups stake in iron ore projects
AN
03:24aAlien Metals Boosts Stake in Hancock, Brockman Iron Ore Projects to 90%
MT
02:00aAlien Metals Ltd Completes Acquisition of 90% Interest in Hamersley Iron Ore Projects
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alien Metals shares jump as ups stake in iron ore projects

12/20/2022 | 08:02am EST
Alien Metals Ltd - mineral exploration in Australia, Mexico and Greenland - Completes acquisition of additional 39% interest in the Hancock and Brockman direct shipping iron ore projects from Windfield Metals Pty Ltd. Brings Alien Metal's stake to 90%. The acquisition was announced at the start of November. Chair Rod McIllree comments: "As we continue working towards production at Hancock in 2023, moving to 90% is a logical next step in the project evolution and cements our position in the Pilbara as an emerging potential producer of high grade-high purity, direct shipping, iron ore."

Current stock price: 0.46 pence, up 5.7% on Tuesday in London

12-month change: down 31%

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -2,26 M - -
Net cash 2021 6,30 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -14,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 26,8 M 26,8 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float 80,0%
Chart ALIEN METALS LTD
Duration : Period :
Alien Metals Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALIEN METALS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,01 $
Average target price 0,03 $
Spread / Average Target 538%
Managers and Directors
Doughlas William Brodie Good Chief Executive Officer & Technical Director
Roderick Claude McIllree Executive Chairman
Mark Christian Culbert Independent Non-Executive Director
Daniel John Smith Non-Executive Director
Jonathan Lesland Battershill Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALIEN METALS LTD-35.56%27
BHP GROUP LIMITED40.15%156 214
RIO TINTO PLC14.66%113 764
GLENCORE PLC43.17%83 509
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC3.22%46 005
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)65.86%41 353