Alien Metals shares jump as ups stake in iron ore projects

Alien Metals Ltd - mineral exploration in Australia, Mexico and Greenland - Completes acquisition of additional 39% interest in the Hancock and Brockman direct shipping iron ore projects from Windfield Metals Pty Ltd. Brings Alien Metal's stake to 90%. The acquisition was announced at the start of November. Chair Rod McIllree comments: "As we continue working towards production at Hancock in 2023, moving to 90% is a logical next step in the project evolution and cements our position in the Pilbara as an emerging potential producer of high grade-high purity, direct shipping, iron ore."

Current stock price: 0.46 pence, up 5.7% on Tuesday in London

12-month change: down 31%

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

