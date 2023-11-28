Alien Metals Ltd - Australia-focused minerals exploration and development company, currently developing a near-term, direct shipping, iron ore operation at the Hancock project in Pilbara, Western Australia - Enters memorandum of understanding with Pilbara Ports to access its Utah Bulk handling facility, multi-user berth in Port Hedland, which is a town in Western Australia. Says the agreement is a step towards getting Pilbara Ports to export the iron ore produced by Alien Metals' Hancock project.

Chief Executive Officer Troy Whittaker says: "The signing of the port MoU and settling key terms of the formal multi-user agreement are important steps as we continue to secure the supply chain from development, operations and to the end customer. We are confident Pilbara Ports has the capacity and capability to handle our tonnage at the port, and we are delighted to have signed the MoU."

Current stock price: 0.30 pence

12-month change: down 25%

By Holly Beveridge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.