  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Alien Metals Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AGQ   VGG017351021

ALIEN METALS LTD

(AGQ)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  08:41 2022-11-23 am EST
0.3970 GBX   -0.75%
08:34aIN BRIEF: Alien Metals completes drilling at Elizabeth Hill
AN
02:00aAlien Metals Ltd Completes Reverse Circulation Drilling Programme At Its 100% Owned Elizabeth Hill Silver Project and Munni Munni Pge Project
CI
11/09Alien Metals delighted with progress at Hancock and Elizabeth Hill
AQ
IN BRIEF: Alien Metals completes drilling at Elizabeth Hill

11/23/2022 | 08:34am EST
Alien Metals Ltd - London-based minerals exploration and development business - Completes a reverse circulation drilling programme at the Elizabeth Hill silver project and Munni Munni PGE project, located in the west Pilbara of Western Australia. Says the sulphides observed in drill holes at Elizabeth Hill and Munni Munni confirm continuation of mineralising structures. Notes the initial portable X-ray fluorescence results indicate above background concentrations of both base metals and silver. Expects priority samples to be assayed in due course.

Chair Rod McIllree says: "This extensional exploration drilling at depth and along strike of known metal occurrences strengthens the teams understanding of the geology and mineralised system as well as proving the expanded potential of Australia's highest grade historical silver mine. In addition, new ideas have been tested for base metal concentrations along the main Munni Munni fault on which the Elizabeth Hill silver deposit also sits."

Current stock price: 0.38 pence, down 4.5% on Wednesday in London

12-month change: down 51%

By Xindi Wei; xindiwei@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -2,26 M - -
Net cash 2021 6,30 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -14,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 24,0 M 24,0 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float 77,3%
Chart ALIEN METALS LTD
Duration : Period :
Alien Metals Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALIEN METALS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,00 $
Average target price 0,03 $
Spread / Average Target 611%
Managers and Directors
Doughlas William Brodie Good Chief Executive Officer & Technical Director
Roderick Claude McIllree Executive Chairman
Mark Christian Culbert Independent Non-Executive Director
Daniel John Smith Non-Executive Director
Jonathan Lesland Battershill Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALIEN METALS LTD-40.74%24
BHP GROUP LIMITED32.50%145 984
RIO TINTO PLC10.12%105 651
GLENCORE PLC37.33%80 955
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC4.06%45 228
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)67.13%42 959