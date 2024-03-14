Alight introduces advanced configurable intake and automation features in Alight’s LeavePro absence management software Announces further integration of leaves and additional benefits promoting comprehensive employee wellbeing

Alight, Inc. (NYSE: ALIT), a leading cloud-based human capital and technology services provider, today announced the first results of its investment in enhanced configurable intake and automation for its leading, AI-supported LeavePro absence management software, SmartSTART, and the release of Straight Through Processing (STP), with first-of-its-kind integration of leaves and other benefits.

As a part of its holistic strategy, Alight recently integrated leave management into the Alight Worklife® platform. This integration offers a unified experience for employees, empowering them to more easily initiate leave of absence claims, assess eligibility, track claim status, explore leave options, and access disability-related information.

Integrating leaves of absence

SmartSTART is Alight’s enhanced, configurable leaves claim intake process that is responsive to the specific needs of clients and their employees, creating more consistent, efficient customer experiences across channels, including phone or the online portal. SmartSTART streamlines claim intake for leaves of absence by asking questions based on the condition and reason for leave. A dynamic engine adjusts available responses based on the leave reason and plan offering, making it easier for an employee to request a leave of absence while reducing the amount of information that case managers must input manually, decreasing human error and follow-up calls.

Unlike other absence management technology currently available to large employers, SmartSTART prompts the employee to take additional, relevant actions outside of the leave process, like signing up a new baby for benefits and verifying dependents, transforming leaves of absence into a key part of overall employee wellbeing.

Currently, 45% of Alight’s leave administration clients have SmartSTART. For maternity, surgery and COVID-related absences, Alight Leave Solutions clients using this tool reduced the number of follow-up phone calls by 10% within the first 60 days of the release of SmartSTART.

Streamlining claim intakes

Developed to improve processing speed and accuracy, and to help reduce stress and complexity when an employee has an important life event, Straight Through Processing (STP) integrates Alight’s proprietary, evidence-based medical guidelines (MDGuidelines) and AI-supported automation to improve the employee experience during routine, less-complex claims intake. For example, STP allows customers to file a simple disability claim, without the need for medical paperwork and get immediate approval for their leave of absence if the leave falls within the medical guideline duration. This capability increases the speed at which decisions for common leaves of absence, such as maternity and certain routine surgeries, are approved and completed. Employees no longer need to spend their time on medical paperwork for simple claim types or waiting for case managers to manually review and approve their leave.

“These enhancements bring together disparate parts of an employee’s journey by connecting leaves of absence with other needs like benefits and healthcare, giving employees a one-stop shop experience for their wellbeing needs and reducing friction for employers and their HR teams,” said Josh Welch, EVP of product management at Alight. “This unique approach supports employee wellbeing while helping employers uplevel their employee experience.”

About Alight Solutions

Alight is a leading cloud-based human capital technology and services provider that powers confident health, wealth, and wellbeing decisions for 36 million people and dependents. Our Alight Worklife® platform combines data and analytics with a simple, seamless user experience. Supported by our global delivery capabilities, Alight Worklife is transforming the employee experience for people around the world. With personalized, data-driven health, wealth, pay, and wellbeing insights, Alight brings people the security of better outcomes and peace of mind throughout life’s big moments and most important decisions. Learn how Alight unlocks growth for organizations of all sizes at alight.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240314466603/en/