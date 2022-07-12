Alight Announces Second Major Release to Alight Worklife®

Release builds upon its current platform to deepen user engagement with new features

Alight, Inc. (NYSE: ALIT), a leading cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions, today announced the latest release of Alight Worklife, its employee experience platform. The Alight Worklife platform combines AI and data with robust content across health, wealth, clinical navigation, retiree healthcare, payroll and wellbeing to create a personalized and integrated experience that enables confident decisions and meaningful outcomes for Alight’s more than 36 million users and their family members.

This is the second major release in 2022 for Alight Worklife aimed at helping employees make better health and financial decisions using AI to engage people in the moments that matter. Employers, in return, benefit from the increased analytics that surface insights to drive better business decisions and outcomes. Building on momentum from the first major Alight Worklife release earlier in 2022, the Alight Mobile app currently boasts a 4.8 mobile app rating on the Apple App Store.

“Employers today are challenged to meet employees’ desire for purpose, flexibility and care in the workplace, while at the same time, managing to their bottom line,” said Greg Goff, chief technology officer at Alight. “Alight Worklife represents a technology evolution that drives outcomes for both employers and employees by connecting the HR and benefits ecosystem in one access point, to guide better decisions for employees and their families while empowering organizations with insights that allow them to make data-driven business decisions and maximize the value of their investments.”

Key features of Alight Worklife - 2022 Release 2:

Clinical integration: This release integrates Alight’s Navigation and Clinical Guidance resources, to empower users to make smarter decisions through healthcare recommendations based on cost and quality and provides access to expert medical opinions.

Program optimization: The new release offers capabilities to maximize the value of HR and benefits investments by improving access and optimizing the experience. This is done by providing users a one-stop shop access point for their HR and benefits programs, using AI-based recommendations to enhance engagement such as prompts to increase their 401(k) contributions or connect with a Medical Ally. At the same time, it helps employers measure the outcomes of their wellbeing programs and identify opportunities to maximize value.

Chatbot enhancements: Alight Worklife's chatbot, Lisa , is now even smarter and offers greater personalization for users by responding to inquiries with information that is specific to them, such as providing retirement savings plan rate of return or a dental plan deductible.

Mobile app improvements: Recently Voluntary Product Accessibility Template (VPAT) certified, through the Alight mobile app, users will experience accessibility improvements such as external keyboard support and more screen reader capabilities as well as enhancements to drive deeper engagement like new journeys integration and push notifications.

Expanded content flexibility: Employers now can further amplify their brand and purpose throughout Alight Worklife with expanded color, images and content configurability capabilities.

Learn more about Alight Worklife at alight.com/alight-worklife.

About Alight Solutions

With an unwavering belief that a company’s success starts with its people, Alight Solutions is a leading cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions. Leveraging proprietary AI and data analytics, Alight optimizes business process as a service (BPaaS) to deliver superior outcomes for employees and employers across a comprehensive portfolio of services. Alight allows employees to enrich their health, wealth and work while enabling global organizations to achieve a high-performance culture. Alight’s more than 16,000 dedicated colleagues serve more than 36 million employees and family members. Learn how Alight helps organizations of all sizes, including over 70% of the Fortune 100, at alight.com.

