Alight, Inc. (NYSE: ALIT) (“Alight” or the “Company”), a leading cloud-based human capital and technology services provider, today issued the following statement regarding Starboard Value’s (“Starboard”) nomination of directors for election to the Alight Board of Directors (the “Board”) at the Company’s 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”):

The Board and the Company’s management maintain an active dialogue with all types of investors and value their input and perspectives. While we have not had any engagement with Starboard to date, we welcome discussions on our strategy and creating shareholder value. The Board and its Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee will evaluate Starboard’s nominees in the same manner as any other nominee and at the appropriate time will make a recommendation that best serves the interests of all of the Company’s stockholders. The Company will announce details regarding the Annual Meeting in due course. Stockholders are not required to take any action at this time.

Alight's Board maintains a commitment to identifying directors with the background and experience to enhance the Board’s ability to drive stockholder value, as demonstrated by the addition of three new independent directors since going public in 2021. Alight’s highly qualified Board has the skills, leadership qualifications and independence needed to guide Alight as it executes its strategic initiatives.

Alight is successfully executing a strategy that is pivoting the Company to a higher-growth, higher-margin operating model, which we expect to drive medium- and long-term value creation. We are starting 2024 with record revenue under contract, strong commercial momentum, and meaningful margin expansion potential. At the same time, we are conducting a strategic portfolio review to advance our platform and wellbeing strategy and identify opportunities to accelerate the achievement of our mid-term financial and strategic objectives.

About Alight Solutions

Alight is a leading cloud-based human capital technology and services provider that powers confident health, wealth and wellbeing decisions for 36 million people and dependents. Our Alight Worklife® platform combines data and analytics with a simple, seamless user experience. Supported by our global delivery capabilities, Alight Worklife is transforming the employee experience for people around the world. With personalized, data-driven health, wealth, pay and wellbeing insights, Alight brings people the security of better outcomes and peace of mind throughout life’s big moments and most important decisions. Learn how Alight unlocks growth for organizations of all sizes at alight.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to the expectations regarding the performance and outlook for Alight’s business, financial results, liquidity and capital resources, our ability to achieve our operational and financial targets, our strategic portfolio review, our expected revenue under contract and other non-historical statements. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “outlook,” “believes,” “expects,” “potential,” “continues,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “seeks,” “projects,” “predicts,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “anticipates” or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties including, among others, risks related to declines in economic activity in the industries, markets, and regions our clients serve, including as a result of elevated interest rates or changes in monetary and fiscal policies, competition in our industry, risks related to the performance of our information technology systems and networks, risks related to our ability to maintain the security and privacy of confidential and proprietary information, and risks related to changes in regulation, including developments on the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning. Additional factors that could cause Alight’s results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found under the section entitled “Risk Factors” of Alight’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 1, 2023, as such factors may be updated from time to time in Alight's filings with the SEC, which are, or will be, accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be considered along with other factors noted in this presentation and in Alight’s filings with the SEC. Alight undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

