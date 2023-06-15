Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Alight, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALIT   US01626W1018

ALIGHT, INC.

(ALIT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:57:38 2023-06-15 pm EDT
9.140 USD   +2.35%
02:35pAlight Enhances Employees' Ability to Find High-Quality Healthcare Providers Through Alight Worklife®
BU
10:44aPalestinians fear growing violence as Israeli settlements expand
RE
04:01aAlight Expands Global Employee Benefits to Help Organisations Maximise Wellbeing Programmes
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Alight Enhances Employees' Ability to Find High-Quality Healthcare Providers Through Alight Worklife®

06/15/2023 | 02:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Building on existing provider search capabilities, Alight’s SmartSelect MD® uses patented technology to deliver a new, decision-focused experience that brings quality and cost transparency to participants

Alight, Inc. (NYSE: ALIT), a leading cloud-based human capital and technology services provider, today announced enhancements to its next generation provider search engine, SmartSelect MD (SSMD), that will further improve the Alight Worklife experience and healthcare navigation capabilities for users. With SSMD, employees can access personalized, provider recommendations for highly rated, quality providers, with specific expertise associated with their condition or needed procedure.

“People frequently face difficulties in finding new providers due to out-of-date health plan directories and missing information, as well as clinical and personal referrals that lead to less than optimal patient outcomes,” said Bipin Mistry, Chief Medical Officer at Alight. “To avoid costly mistakes, it is critical employees have a trusted place to quickly identify the high-quality and affordable options in their network. With SmartSelect MD’s enhancements embedded on Alight Worklife, employees can easily leverage rich market data and powerful algorithms to select providers that will deliver the most value— better outcomes and increased savings.”

The SSMD methodology scores providers on their specific expertise in treating the diagnosis or procedure being queried. For instance, a search for an orthopedic surgeon who treats hip replacements will be measured differently than a search for one that performs arthroscopic surgery. Options are ranked by leveraging algorithms, based on physician specialty, across five data categories: clinical quality, relative experience, appropriateness of care, patient experience, and cost.

In recent studies, Alight has found that on average, SSMD delivers $441 in claims-based savings per provider recommendation. Additionally, employees who leverage Alight’s Healthcare Navigation support have cases that are 26% less costly overall—starting with a provider recommendation—when compared to those without support.

Additional enhancements to SSMD help deliver a new, decision-focused experience for employees by:

  • Quickly identifying the quality providers with an easy-to-understand overall score and badges denoting Elite, Excellent, and Good providers.
  • Promoting trust and action by bringing together the key information that individuals evaluate when selecting a provider: insurance coverage, clinical quality, patient ratings and costs.
  • Enabling easier selection with side-by-side provider comparisons, the ability to share results with family or caregivers, listing affiliated locations and proximity.
  • Offering cost transparency for providers and facilities, empowering employees and families to make more informed decisions before receiving care.
  • Extending personalized support across the journey, when clients also leverage high-touch services from Alight Health Pros and Medical Allies for their people.

To learn more about SSMD and Alight’s Healthcare Navigation services available on Alight Worklife, visit Alight.com.

About Alight Solutions

Alight is a leading cloud-based human capital technology and services provider that powers confident health, wealth and wellbeing decisions for 36 million people and dependents. Our Alight Worklife® platform combines data and analytics with a simple, seamless user experience. Supported by our global delivery capabilities, Alight Worklife is transforming the employee experience for people around the world. With personalized, data-driven health, wealth, pay and wellbeing insights, Alight brings people the security of better outcomes and peace of mind throughout life’s big moments and most important decisions. Learn how Alight unlocks growth for organizations of all sizes at alight.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about ALIGHT, INC.
02:35pAlight Enhances Employees' Ability to Find High-Quality Healthcare Providers Through Al..
BU
10:44aPalestinians fear growing violence as Israeli settlements expand
RE
04:01aAlight Expands Global Employee Benefits to Help Organisations Maximise Wellbeing Progra..
BU
06/13Alight : Xan Daniels appointed to NAMI Illinois Board of Directors
PU
06/13Reliance Matrix Joins Alight Carrier Partner Program
CI
06/08Alight launches new behavioral health navigation services, aimed at supporting individu..
BU
06/08Alight Launches New Behavioral Health Navigation Services, Aimed at Supporting Individu..
CI
06/07Alight Names Gregory George, Leading Human Capital Management Expert to Role of Chief C..
BU
06/07Alight, Inc. Names Gregory George as Chief Commercial Officer for Its North America Emp..
CI
06/05Senegalese man warned of gun violence the day he was shot dead in riots
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALIGHT, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 497 M - -
Net income 2023 -113 M - -
Net Debt 2023 3 034 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -36,7x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 4 440 M 4 440 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,14x
EV / Sales 2024 1,90x
Nbr of Employees 18 000
Free-Float 71,5%
Chart ALIGHT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Alight, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALIGHT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 8,93 $
Average target price 13,69 $
Spread / Average Target 53,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephan D. Scholl Chief Executive Officer & Director
Katie J. Rooney Chief Financial Officer
William Patrick Foley Chairman
Gregory R. Goff Chief Product & Technology Officer
Daniel S. Henson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALIGHT, INC.6.82%4 440
ORACLE CORPORATION49.58%330 105
SAP SE30.18%158 908
SERVICENOW, INC.42.87%115 584
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.30.49%44 000
HUBSPOT, INC.74.30%25 015
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer