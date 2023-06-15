Advanced search
    ALIT   US01626W1018

ALIGHT, INC.

(ALIT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-06-14 pm EDT
8.930 USD   -1.54%
04:01aAlight Expands Global Employee Benefits to Help Organisations Maximise Wellbeing Programmes
BU
06/13Alight : Xan Daniels appointed to NAMI Illinois Board of Directors
PU
06/13Reliance Matrix Joins Alight Carrier Partner Program
CI
Alight Expands Global Employee Benefits to Help Organisations Maximise Wellbeing Programmes

06/15/2023 | 04:01am EDT
Alight, Inc. (NYSE: ALIT), a leading cloud-based human capital technology and services provider, today announced the release of its Global Employee Benefits solution, bringing together innovative technology and employee-centric services to remove the complexities of managing benefits and rewards programmes, and provide valuable insights that enable organisations to evolve benefits offerings.

Seamlessly integrated into the Alight Worklife ® platform and powered by leading global employee benefits and total rewards software partner, Benify, Alight’s Global Employee Benefits solution brings together administrative support and customer care, across 100+ countries and in 32 languages to help organisations provide a truly global benefits experience.

“When you include the complexities of managing multiple vendors, languages, and time zones, it’s no surprise that global benefits remain a challenge for organisations and their employees,” said Jan Pieter, VP of Business Development at Alight. “Alight’s Global Employee Benefits solution simplifies the process and enables organisations to provide their employees with benefit offerings in their language of choice and to personalise the process of tailoring their benefits to their individual needs.”

Using Alight’s Global Employee Benefits solution, multinational organisations can now unify global benefit and rewards programmes into a single platform, automating processes, decreasing administration, and ensuring better data governance and management of costs. The global solution also provides vital intelligence to inform benefits package adoption and enable employers to make more informed, data-based investment decisions about programme offers and costs.

For employees, Alight’s Global Employee Benefits solution provides ease of access to a personalised single point of information on their benefit programmes with self-service transactions, such as scheme enrolment, anytime, anywhere, on web or mobile. It also provides fast query resolution through a multi-channel support experience, guiding employees through programme availability and enrolment, helping employees understand the true value of their employment while also increasing programme adoption and utilisation.

“We are really excited to be working with Alight on this programme,” said Chris Wakely, EVP of international Sales at Benify. “The combination of best-in-class technology with global wraparound services is truly game changing”

To learn about Alight’s Global Employee Benefits please visit www.alight.com/partners/technology-partners/benify

About Alight Solutions

Alight is a leading cloud-based human capital technology and services provider that powers confident health, wealth, and wellbeing decisions for 36 million people and dependents. Our Alight Worklife® platform combines data and analytics with a simple, seamless user experience. Supported by our global delivery capabilities, Alight Worklife is transforming the employee experience for people around the world. With personalised, data-driven health, wealth, pay and wellbeing insights, Alight brings people the security of better outcomes and peace of mind throughout life’s big moments and most important decisions. Learn how Alight unlocks growth for organisations of all sizes at alight.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 497 M - -
Net income 2023 -113 M - -
Net Debt 2023 3 034 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -36,7x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 4 440 M 4 440 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,14x
EV / Sales 2024 1,90x
Nbr of Employees 18 000
Free-Float 71,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 8,93 $
Average target price 13,69 $
Spread / Average Target 53,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephan D. Scholl Chief Executive Officer & Director
Katie J. Rooney Chief Financial Officer
William Patrick Foley Chairman
Gregory R. Goff Chief Product & Technology Officer
Daniel S. Henson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALIGHT, INC.6.82%4 440
ORACLE CORPORATION49.58%315 013
SAP SE30.18%157 893
SERVICENOW, INC.42.87%113 019
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.30.49%43 831
HUBSPOT, INC.74.30%25 448
