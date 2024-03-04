Alight becomes the first global payroll provider to move to SAP S/4HANA® Cloud The Alight Worklife® platform will leverage SAP S/4HANA Cloud to deliver top-tier payroll services Organizations can benefit from the combined expertise of two industry leaders by optimizing their payroll systems with the power of cloud technology

Alight, Inc. (NYSE: ALIT), a leading cloud-based human capital and technology services provider, today announced an evolution to their longstanding partnership with SAP.

The Alight Worklife platform will leverage SAP S/4HANA Cloud to provide organizations with a transformative, cloud-based payroll system. The new offering can improve payroll efficiency and performance and enhance security around sensitive employee and organizational data. It is designed to integrate with Human Capital Management (HCM) systems, providing a unified view of an organization’s workforce to minimize the complexity of managing payroll and HR. As well, the fully supported, cloud-based approach can give organizations the ability to more easily scale to meet future needs as their businesses grow or expand internationally.

Alight provides a global payroll solution spanning 180+ countries and 25 languages, enabling a single, end-to-end digital experience that improves data visibility and control through actionable analytics. By simplifying the complexities of global payroll, Alight’s Worklife platform powers decision makers to optimize costs, uncover trends and make better, more informed decisions.

Companies using on-premise payroll systems often encounter several challenges including high operational and maintenance costs, frequent license investments and significant complexity. Through this partnership, Alight will provide full support for organizations currently using Alight payroll systems on-premise who are looking to move to the cloud to better address these challenges to ensure a seamless transition.

"Transitioning our payroll systems from on-premise to the cloud will give our clients the flexibility and scalability they need to transform their payroll environment to address the changing and growing needs of their organization,” said Luca Saracino, executive vice president of payroll and professional services at Alight. "With SAP, we have a partner that enables us to deliver greater agility, efficiency, security and scalability at a time when organizations need it most.”

“Managing mission-critical processes, like payroll, in the cloud not only helps organizations simplify operations and reduce risk but helps ensure they can provide a great experience for their employees,” said Maryann Abbajay, chief revenue officer, SAP SuccessFactors at SAP. “Our continued partnership with Alight combines payroll excellence with leading-edge cloud technology to help organizations prepare their business and their workforce for the future.”

About Alight Solutions

