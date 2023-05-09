Alight : Q1 2023 Earnings Presentation

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to the expectations regarding the performance and outlook for Alight's business, financial results, liquidity and capital resources, the expected benefit of recent acquisitions and relationships, our investments in our products and customers, our expected revenue under contract, statements regarding our capital structure, our transformation initiatives and the expected impact on our operations and financial results, our expected margin framework, and seasonality expectations, and other non-historical statements, including certain
statements in the "Transformation continues to strengthen our trajectory" and "Reaffirming 2023
guidance (87% of revenue under contract)," sections of this presentation. In some cases, these forward- looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "outlook," "believes," "expects," "potential," "continues," "may," "will," "should," "could," "seeks," "projects," "predicts," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates" or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties including, among others, risks related to declines in economic activity in the industries, markets, and regions our clients serve, including as a result of increases in inflation rates or interest rates or changes in monetary and fiscal policies, bank failures, risks related to the performance of our information technology systems and networks, risks related to our ability to maintain the security and privacy of confidential and proprietary information, risks related to changes in regulation, and competition in our industry. Additional factors that could cause Alight's results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found under the section entitled "Risk Factors" of Alight's Annual Report on Form 10- K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 1, 2023, as such factors may be updated from time to time in Alight's filings with the SEC, which are, or will be, accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be considered along with other factors noted in this
presentation and in Alight's filings with the SEC. Alight undertakes no obligation to publicly update or
review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.
Financial statement presentation
This presentation is not considered to be prepared in accordance with GAAP and has not been prepared as pro forma results under applicable regulations.
Non-GAAP financial measures
Included in this presentation are certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Profit Margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings per Share, Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share, Operating Cash Flow Conversion, Adjusted EBITDA less Capital Expenditures, and net debt, designed to complement the financial information presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP because management believes such measures are useful to investors. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered only as supplemental to, and not superior to, financial measures provided in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the appendix of this presentation for a reconciliation of the historical non-GAAP financial measures included in this presentation to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Reconciliations of the historical non-GAAP measures used in this presentation are included or described in the tables attached to the appendix. Because GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis are not accessible, and reconciling information is not available without unreasonable effort, we have not provided reconciliations for forward-lookingnon-GAAP measures. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results.
Strong start to 2023 with 14.6% revenue growth versus prior year
1Q revenue($ in millions)
$831
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
$725
$98
$90
Recurring revenue
↑16.3%
85.7% of total revenue
$623
$723
BPaaS Revenue
↑50.0%
Professional services
20.6% of total revenue
Employer solutions
Other
Employer Solutions
36.5%
Adjusted Gross Margin %1
Up 100 bps y/y
1Q22
1Q23
Continuing to execute on our transformation
1: Adjusted gross profit is defined as revenue less cost of services adjusted for depreciation, amortization and share-based compensation. Adjusted gross margin percent is defined as adjusted gross profit
divided by revenue. A reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial metric to its closest comparable GAAP metric is included in the appendix.
Transformation continues to strengthen our trajectory
1 Executing our growth strategy improves our quality of revenue
Ongoing product innovation including latest Alight Worklife® release, which expands access to employee spouses and families and more fully integrates wellbeing
Surpassed cumulative BPaaS bookings of $1.5B TCV nine months ahead of target
Significant new logo wins and expanded relationships through Alight Worklife with MasterBrand, Dentsu, and a Fortune 50 food and beverage company
Announced expanded partnership with Workday, with initial roll-out in six priority European regions, to offer powerful end-to- end solution simplifying and unifying the payroll experience for HR and payroll professionals
Continuing our growth-based investments
Investing in our product roadmap and go-to-market strategy
Pulled forward certain growth-based investments in connection with our product release schedule as well as the transformation of our ongoing delivery and customer care model, which support large new deals
2023 anticipated investment of $50M
Enhancing margin profile through restructuring
Announced a $140M restructuring program during prior earnings call, with expected spend of $90M in 2023 and $50M in 2024
Eliminating redundant costs from running dual infrastructures as we shift out of physical, on-premise data centers
Moving back-end to cloud will accelerate our pace of innovation and how we deliver for customers