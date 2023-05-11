Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Alight, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALIT   US01626W1018

ALIGHT, INC.

(ALIT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:26:10 2023-05-11 pm EDT
8.250 USD   -3.28%
01:02pAlight Releases 2023 Global Impact Report Detailing ESG Performance and Progress
BU
05/10Alight ranked as a top U.S. defined contribution record keeper by Pensions & Investments
BU
05/09Sector Update: Tech Stocks Retreat Premarket Tuesday
MT
Alight Releases 2023 Global Impact Report Detailing ESG Performance and Progress

05/11/2023 | 01:02pm EDT
Alight’s ESG pillars of championing people, social innovation and responsible business practices are foundational in creating a positive impact for the clients, employees and families' Alight serves

Alight, Inc. (NYSE: ALIT), a leading cloud-based human capital and technology services provider, today published its 2023 Global Impact Report covering Alight’s environmental, social, and governance (ESG) strategy, performance and progress in 2022. Alight’s ESG priorities are aimed at delivering innovative solutions focused on the social component of ESG to improve employees’ overall wellbeing.

“Leaders today have no higher calling than to care for the wellbeing of workers and their families,” said Stephan Scholl, CEO at Alight. “We are uniquely positioned to support employers as they answer this call and are proud to support thousands of clients including 70 percent of the Fortune 100—encompassing 36 million employees and dependents worldwide—in caring for their employees, a key component of the “S” in our ESG strategy.”

Alight’s ESG strategy focuses on three core pillars —championing our people, social innovation and responsible business practices— that are directly tied to the company’s culture, products and operations. Alight’s 2022 ESG accomplishments include:

  • Championing our people. In 2022, Alight formalized its diversity, equity and inclusion policy, to drive diversity of Alight’s workforce across the U.S. As a result, Alight filled 25% of job openings with internal candidates and reported a 66% female and 41% ethnically/ racially diverse workforce.
  • Social innovation. Alight expanded its employee experience platform, Alight Worklife®, to create a more personalized and integrated experience for employees and support them across the four pillars of total wellbeing including a healthy mind, body, wallet and life. Additionally, Alight launched solutions to advance employee accessibility and support for complex and challenging medical care situations.
  • Responsible business practices. Alight aligned with the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures recommendations and assessed the materiality of Scope 3 emission categories in its continued commitment to measure and reduce greenhouse emissions across the company’s international portfolio. As well, Alight initiated the development of a new Supplier Management Program that will fully be operational in 2024.

Alight’s ESG strategy underscores the company’s long-term value creation for stakeholders to ensure maximum impact across all measures. To view the full report and learn more about Alight’s ESG approach, click HERE.

About Alight Solutions

Alight is a leading cloud-based human capital technology and services provider that powers confident health, wealth and wellbeing decisions for 36 million people and dependents. Our Alight Worklife® platform combines data and analytics with a simple, seamless user experience. Supported by our global delivery capabilities, Alight Worklife is transforming the employee experience for people around the world. With personalized, data-driven health, wealth, pay and wellbeing insights, Alight brings people the security of better outcomes and peace of mind throughout life’s big moments and most important decisions. Learn how Alight unlocks growth for organizations of all sizes at alight.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 498 M - -
Net income 2023 -103 M - -
Net Debt 2023 4 043 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -38,2x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 4 241 M 4 241 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,37x
EV / Sales 2024 2,13x
Nbr of Employees 18 000
Free-Float 71,5%
Managers and Directors
Stephan D. Scholl Chief Executive Officer & Director
Katie J. Rooney Chief Financial Officer
William Patrick Foley Chairman
Gregory R. Goff Chief Product & Technology Officer
Daniel S. Henson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALIGHT, INC.2.03%4 241
ORACLE CORPORATION17.62%263 285
SAP SE27.27%157 170
SERVICENOW, INC.16.97%92 527
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.24.66%41 777
HUBSPOT, INC.54.85%22 819
