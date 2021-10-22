Alight : certified as a Great Place to Work for fourth consecutive year

Alight Solutions (NYSE: ALIT), a leading cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions, has been certified a Great Place to Work by the Great Place to Work® Institute for the fourth year in a row.

"We're committed to creating a sense of belonging in the workplace, and to making Alight a place where all colleagues can feel happy and fulfilled while serving our clients and their people with excellence," said Michael Rogers, chief human resources officer at Alight.

Great Place to Work-the global authority on workplace culture-selects winners based on employee feedback and the workplace programs and practices that drive their experiences. In the independent survey of more than 2,000 Alight colleagues, 9 percent more employees rated Alight a great place to work than in 2019.

Additionally, 89 percent of employees surveyed said people at Alight care about their colleagues, and 90 percent feel that management is ethical in its business practices.

While employees with more than 15 years' tenure make up 26 percent of the company's workforce, 21 percent of employees have been with Alight for less than 2 years, and 91 percent of those surveyed said new employees are made to feel welcome.

In 2021, Alight was also named a Best Place to Work by Parents@Work, earned a perfect score on the Human Right Campaign Foundation's Corporate Equality Index and was listed among the top 100 companies for remote workers by Flexjobs.

Click here to learn more about what makes Alight a great place to work.