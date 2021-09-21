Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Alight, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALIT   US01626W1018

ALIGHT, INC.

(ALIT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alight : data shows employers are playing an increasingly vital role in helping their employees prepare for retirement

09/21/2021 | 02:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

As the pandemic continues to impact many aspects of people's lives, employers are more committed than ever to ensuring their employees save for retirement and are financially secure, according to a new report by Alight Solutions (NYSE: ALIT), a leading cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions.

While participation rates remain statistically unchanged at 82%, employers are ramping up efforts to raise that number and boost the balance in participants' retirement accounts, according to Alight's 2021 Trends & Experience in Defined Contribution (DC) Plans report. One of the most effective strategies for achieving that goal, automatic features are growing in popularity. Nearly three-quarters (73%) of plans have adopted automatic enrollment and 67% also have an auto-escalation feature.

Despite the economic turmoil of the last two years, employers are increasingly offering matching contributions to help employees build their retirement funds. Nearly two-thirds (61%) of plans match on a dollar-for-dollar basis, with the most common matching formula being dollar-for-dollar on 6%. One-quarter of all plans with auto-escalation have adopted a 15% ceiling for contribution escalation.

"Employers are taking important steps to make sure that people are saving and investing their money," said Rob Austin, head of research at Alight. "For most employees, especially those who get started on day one with automatic enrollment, those steps should help put them on a good path to having a sizeable nest egg when they're retirement eligible."

Employers are also allowing employees to utilize tax-advantaged savings vehicles and providing professional investment assistance to help them make smart decisions. The percentage of plans allowing for Roth contributions increased from 78% in 2019 to 86% in 2021. The majority of employers offer investment advisory services like managed accounts (62%) and one-on-one financial advice and guidance (56%), and these services continue to receive high marks, with 99% of employers rating them as effective in helping people save and invest across their financial lives.

"Employers want their employees to have the confidence and resources to make wise financial decisions in order to save adequately for retirement and improve their overall financial wellbeing," said Austin. "They're basically saying, 'we're going to let you save however you want to save and do everything we can to help you grow that money."

The Trends & Experience in Defined Contribution Plans survey has been conducted every two years since 1991. This year's survey was completed by 263 large U.S. employers with 77% employing at least 1,000 people. The average plan assets totaled $4.69 billion.

For more information and to access the complete report, please visit alight.com.

Disclaimer

Alight Inc. published this content on 21 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2021 18:01:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ALIGHT, INC.
02:02pALIGHT : data shows employers are playing an increasingly vital role in helping their empl..
PU
09/07ALIGHT, INC. / DELAWARE : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
09/02ALIGHT : to Participate in D.A. Davidson's 20th Annual Software and Internet Conference
BU
08/26ALIGHT : signs definitive agreement to acquire ConsumerMedical
BU
08/26ALIGHT, INC. / DELAWARE : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclo..
AQ
08/25ALIGHT : helps employers manage vaccine requirements with secure digital solution
BU
08/18ALIGHT, INC. / DELAWARE : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements ..
AQ
08/16ALIGHT : DELAWARE MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS ..
AQ
08/12ALIGHT, INC. / DELAWARE : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
08/12ALIGHT : DELAWARE Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 827 M - -
Net income 2021 -37,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 211 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -151x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 411 M 5 411 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,70x
EV / Sales 2022 2,51x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 86,4%
Chart ALIGHT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Alight, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 12,11 $
Average target price 15,50 $
Spread / Average Target 28,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephan D. Scholl Chief Executive Officer & Director
Cathinka E. Wahlstrom President & Chief Commercial Officer
Katie J. Rooney Chief Financial Officer
William Patrick Foley Chairman
Gregory R. Goff Chief Product & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALIGHT, INC.-12.79%5 411
ORACLE CORPORATION33.54%235 949
SAP SE10.95%164 679
INTUIT INC.47.91%151 402
SERVICENOW, INC.17.86%128 536
DOCUSIGN, INC.22.04%53 368