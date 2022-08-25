Alight releases inaugural Global Impact Report

Alight, Inc. (NYSE: ALIT), a leading cloud-based human capital and technology services provider, today published its inaugural Global Impact Report that details the progress the company has made toward its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategy throughout 2021.

“As we looked at our ESG priorities and our long-term strategy, we had to look no further than our purpose,” said Stephan Scholl, CEO at Alight. “This is the center point for our approach to ESG – our business is focused on the “S” in ESG. Through our technology and solutions, we power more confident decisions across people’s physical, mental and financial wellbeing. This is an incredible opportunity and responsibility that we believe is critical to caring for the wellbeing of the world’s workforce.”

Alight’s ESG strategy is centered on three pillars: creating a culture of wellbeing; social innovation goals; and responsible business practices. Alight is proud to highlight key accomplishments across each of the three pillars, including:

Culture of wellbeing

Sponsors multiple colleague-led communities ranging in focus from racial and ethnic communities to a veterans’ community

Promotes an inclusive and diverse culture through education and training

Invests in the communities that Alight operates through volunteerism, donations and paid time off for community involvement

Supports colleagues’ total wellbeing through robust programs and resources

Social innovation

Provides deep insights and thought leadership to help Alight’s 4,300 clients meet their workforce needs

Enables support to help individuals make better decisions for themselves and their families

Leverages AI and machine learning, to create a personalized benefits experience that allows employees to be seen, known, supported and valued

Responsible business practices

Drives a company-wide focus on cybersecurity, data privacy, and data security

Promotes a strict adherence to ethical and compliant behavior

Understanding our impact on the environment and taking action to reduce our footprint

