  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Alight, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALIT   US01626W1018

ALIGHT, INC.

(ALIT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:21 2022-08-25 am EDT
8.055 USD   -0.06%
09:05aAlight releases inaugural Global Impact Report
BU
08:58aALIGHT : releases inaugural Global Impact Report
PU
08/23Alight Launches Payroll, Payment Processing Service
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alight releases inaugural Global Impact Report

08/25/2022 | 09:05am EDT
Alight, Inc. (NYSE: ALIT), a leading cloud-based human capital and technology services provider, today published its inaugural Global Impact Report that details the progress the company has made toward its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategy throughout 2021.

“As we looked at our ESG priorities and our long-term strategy, we had to look no further than our purpose,” said Stephan Scholl, CEO at Alight. “This is the center point for our approach to ESG – our business is focused on the “S” in ESG. Through our technology and solutions, we power more confident decisions across people’s physical, mental and financial wellbeing. This is an incredible opportunity and responsibility that we believe is critical to caring for the wellbeing of the world’s workforce.”

Alight’s ESG strategy is centered on three pillars: creating a culture of wellbeing; social innovation goals; and responsible business practices. Alight is proud to highlight key accomplishments across each of the three pillars, including:

Culture of wellbeing

  • Sponsors multiple colleague-led communities ranging in focus from racial and ethnic communities to a veterans’ community
  • Promotes an inclusive and diverse culture through education and training
  • Invests in the communities that Alight operates through volunteerism, donations and paid time off for community involvement
  • Supports colleagues’ total wellbeing through robust programs and resources

Social innovation

  • Provides deep insights and thought leadership to help Alight’s 4,300 clients meet their workforce needs
  • Enables support to help individuals make better decisions for themselves and their families
  • Leverages AI and machine learning, to create a personalized benefits experience that allows employees to be seen, known, supported and valued

Responsible business practices

  • Drives a company-wide focus on cybersecurity, data privacy, and data security
  • Promotes a strict adherence to ethical and compliant behavior
  • Understanding our impact on the environment and taking action to reduce our footprint

To view the full report and learn more about Alight’s ESG approach, click HERE.

About Alight Solutions

Alight is a leading cloud-based human capital technology and services provider that powers confident health, wealth and wellbeing decisions for 36 million people and dependents. Our Alight Worklife® platform combines data and analytics with a simple, seamless user experience. Supported by our global delivery capabilities, Alight Worklife is transforming the employee experience for people around the world. With personalized, data-driven health, wealth, pay and wellbeing insights, Alight brings people the security of better outcomes and peace of mind throughout life’s big moments and most important decisions. Learn how Alight unlocks growth for organizations of all sizes at alight.com.


© Business Wire 2022
