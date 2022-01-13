Log in
    ALIT   US01626W1018

ALIGHT, INC.

(ALIT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alight survey: Diversity, equity and inclusion key to employers' financial wellbeing programs

01/13/2022 | 09:29am EST
As workers struggle with financial stress related to the pandemic, employers are bolstering financial wellbeing programs to help ease that strain, with an emphasis on diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I), according to a new report by Alight Solutions (NYSE: ALIT), a leading cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions.

Now that financial wellbeing programs are the norm, employers are looking for ways to enhance the tools and resources available to their workers. According to Alight's 2022 Hot Topics in Retirement & Financial Wellbeing report, 7 in 10 employers are creating or implementing a financial wellbeing strategy and another 17% say their strategy is fully executed. Overall, 83 percent intend to include diversity, equity and inclusion in retirement and financial wellbeing programs by taking steps like reviewing communication materials with an eye toward DE&I, measuring financial wellness by different employee segments and leveraging employee resource groups to discuss retirement and financial wellbeing topics.

"For the first time, we asked employers about their plans to expand DE&I in their retirement and financial wellbeing programs and the answer was a resounding yes," said Rob Austin, head of research at Alight. "Many companies are realizing that focusing on DE&I can help with attraction and retention of workers while helping promote a more equitable environment. It comes as no surprise that we're seeing the DE&I focus extend to employee benefits now."

In addition to a focus on DE&I programs, the report also identified other key strides employers are making when it comes to their approach to retirement and financial wellbeing:

  • 57% of employers are satisfied with the participation rates of their defined contribution plans- up from 46% in 2018.
  • There's been rapid growth in the percentage of employers offering specific tools to help with topics including
    • budgeting (35% in 2018 to 59% now),
    • debt management (27% in 2018 to 51% now)
    • and financial planning (28% in 2018 to 52% now).

The Hot Topics in Retirement & Financial Wellbeing survey has been conducted annually since 2004. This year's survey includes responses from more than 110 U.S. companies representing more than 4 million workers.

For more information, and to access the complete report, please visit alight.com.

Disclaimer

Alight Inc. published this content on 12 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2022 14:20:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 855 M - -
Net income 2021 -105 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -41,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 572 M 4 572 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,60x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,51x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 75,9%
Chart ALIGHT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Alight, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALIGHT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 10,01 $
Average target price 15,50 $
Spread / Average Target 54,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephan D. Scholl Chief Executive Officer & Director
Cathinka E. Wahlstrom President & Chief Commercial Officer
Katie J. Rooney Chief Financial Officer
William Patrick Foley Chairman
Gregory R. Goff Chief Product & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALIGHT, INC.-7.40%4 572
ORACLE CORPORATION1.26%235 827
SAP SE-2.11%164 742
SERVICENOW, INC.-11.67%114 102
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-6.79%37 058
DOCUSIGN, INC.-8.57%27 554