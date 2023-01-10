Advanced search
ALIGHT, INC.

(ALIT)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04:05:48 2023-01-10 pm EST
8.850 USD   +1.14%
04:09pAlight to participate in the Needham Growth Conference
BU
2022Alight Initiated With Buy Rating, $11 Price Target by BofA Securities; Recession Resilience, Earnings Growth Cited
MT
2022BofA Securities Initiates Alight at Buy Rating With $11 Price Target
MT
Alight to participate in the Needham Growth Conference

01/10/2023 | 04:09pm EST
Alight (NYSE: ALIT) today announced that Chief Executive Officer Stephan Scholl and Chief Financial Officer Katie Rooney will attend the 25th annual Needham Growth Conference. The company’s fireside chat presentation will be hosted on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. A live webcast of the event will be made available here.

About Alight Inc.

Alight is a leading cloud-based human capital technology and services provider that powers confident health, wealth, and wellbeing decisions for 36 million people and dependents. Our Alight Worklife® platform combines data and analytics with a simple, seamless user experience. Supported by our global delivery capabilities, Alight Worklife is transforming the employee experience for people around the world. With personalized, data-driven health, wealth, pay and wellbeing insights, Alight brings people the security of better outcomes and peace of mind throughout life’s big moments and most important decisions. Learn how Alight unlocks growth for organizations of all sizes at alight.com.

Follow Alight on Twitter: https://twitter.com/alightsolutions


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 108 M - -
Net income 2022 -33,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 020 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 276x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 050 M 4 050 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,60x
EV / Sales 2023 2,30x
Nbr of Employees 16 000
Free-Float 79,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 8,75 $
Average target price 12,71 $
Spread / Average Target 45,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephan D. Scholl Chief Executive Officer & Director
Cathinka E. Wahlstrom President & Chief Commercial Officer
Katie J. Rooney Chief Financial Officer
William Patrick Foley Chairman
Gregory R. Goff Chief Product & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALIGHT, INC.4.67%4 050
ORACLE CORPORATION4.80%233 010
SAP SE8.48%130 890
SERVICENOW INC.-5.60%76 323
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.5.05%35 210
PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC.-5.71%16 931