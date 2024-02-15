The Alight LumenAI engine to integrate all new and existing AI capabilities across the Alight Worklife platform, creating a cohesive AI ecosystem to deliver innovation and enhanced outcomes for organizations and their employees

Alight, Inc. (NYSE: ALIT), a leading cloud-based human capital and technology services provider, today introduced Alight LumenAI, the company’s next-generation artificial intelligence (AI) engine. Alight LumenAI bolsters the Alight Worklife platform by merging new and existing AI capabilities into a unified ecosystem to drive innovation and elevate outcomes for both organizations and employees.

Alight LumenAI enables a more connected and intelligent experience across all Alight Worklife solutions via new technical capabilities including:

Integration of at-scale generative AI into Alight Worklife’s new and existing AI

One, unified view of each individual employee across multiple AI touchpoints

Accelerated integration of external data sources into AI decision-making

"Alight applies AI across our offerings to help our clients optimize efficiency, decision-making and human capital management to meet the needs of today’s workforce,” said Josh Welch, EVP of product management at Alight. “The Alight LumenAI engine marks the next step in our exciting AI journey, empowering clients to enhance organizational competitiveness amidst a rapidly evolving landscape with high-impact AI capabilities."

The development of Alight LumenAI is underpinned by strategic AI investments made in 2023, including a transition to a central cloud data-lake; investments in new AI talent; aggressive generative AI experimentation; and the establishment of a formalized AI governance policy, framework and process to accelerate responsible innovation.

Alight's AI capabilities now span five key HR categories, giving employers the ability to drive impactful outcomes for their workforce through:

AI Personalization capabilities that drive a greater than 10% increase in targeted client HR outcomes through personalized, “next best action” content

capabilities with natural language/intent models to maximize digital engagement, supporting a 90% self-service rate AI Recommendation capabilities providing automated decision support and choice optimization for benefits and care, saving employees on average $500 in premium expenses annually

capabilities with data trend analysis for high-precision employer analytics AI Automation capabilities that streamline repetitive workflows, such as document processing or at-scale call monitoring

The latest AI innovation recently deployed by Alight in these categories include:

Assistance: Voice-based interactive response system (IVR) deployment in Alight’s call centers to facilitate natural language interactions for employees

Automation: Intelligent Document Processing that reduces processing times of employee-submitted documents from 10 minutes to near-instant

Personalization: Health and wealth guidance enhancements to provide personalized wellbeing guidance for employees.

"We are thrilled to introduce the Alight LumenAI engine, ushering in a new era of AI-driven HR solutions to drive efficiency, engagement and productivity,” said Geoffrey Peterson, vice president of data and analytics at Alight. “Our Alight Worklife platform, turbocharged by Alight LumenAI, empowers employers to better understand their workforce and engage with them during moments that matter. Integrating our AI capabilities into the Alight LumenAI engine results in a leap forward in how employers can leverage AI to drive business outcomes, redefine the employee experience, and transform their HR functions through AI.”

Ongoing pilots of new Alight LumenAI capabilities include GenAI-powered IVA and content creation, employee experience hot-spot identification, and personalization models trained on large-scale medical and social determinants of health external datasets.

For more information about the Alight LumenAI engine, visit https://www.alight.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

About Alight Solutions

Alight is a leading cloud-based human capital technology and services provider that powers confident health, wealth and wellbeing decisions for 36 million people and dependents. Our Alight Worklife® platform combines data and analytics with a simple, seamless user experience. Supported by our global delivery capabilities, Alight Worklife is transforming the employee experience for people around the world. With personalized, data-driven health, wealth, pay and wellbeing insights, Alight brings people the security of better outcomes and peace of mind throughout life’s big moments and most important decisions. Learn how Alight unlocks growth for organizations of all sizes at alight.com.

