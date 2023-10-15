Certain Class A Common Stock of Alight, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 15-OCT-2023.

Certain Class A Common Stock of Alight, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 15-OCT-2023. These Class A Common Stock will be under lockup for 60 days starting from 16-AUG-2023 to 15-OCT-2023.



Details:

Officers and directors, the selling stockholders and certain of significant stockholders of Class A Common Stock have entered into a lock-up agreement with the underwriters, which prohibits them from selling their shares of Class A Common Stock or any securities convertible into or exercisable or exchangeable for Class A Common Stock (other than in this offering) for a period ending at the close of business 60 days from the date of pricing of this offering.