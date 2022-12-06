Fiery clashes in Greece on anniversary of teen's death

Hours after Grigoropoulos was shot, thousands took to the streets torching cars, looting, and smashing window shops. The police officer was sentenced to life imprisonment but was released earlier by an Appeal's court.

In both cities protesters threw petrol bombs and flares at riot police guarding the demonstrations, who responded with teargas and flash bombs.

The protests came as members of the Roma community in Thessaloniki also scuffled with police during a demonstration over the shooting of a 16-year-old Roma boy on Monday, being treated in hospital for head injuries. The protesters there set up barricades and lit fires in the streets, including setting a tractor alight.

Police alleged the boy drove away from a gas station without paying for gas. A police chase ensued, where the boy was wounded by a bullet. One officer has been arrested over the incident.