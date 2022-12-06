Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Alight, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALIT   US01626W1018

ALIGHT, INC.

(ALIT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-06 pm EST
8.660 USD   +0.81%
10:29aAlight Buys ReedGroup for Undisclosed Sum
MT
09:07aAlight Acquires Leading Absence Management Provider ReedGroup
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fiery clashes in Greece on anniversary of teen's death

12/06/2022 | 05:52pm EST
STORY: Thousands of demonstrators marched through the streets in both cities in a symbolic protest against police brutality on the anniversary of the fatal police shooting of 15-year old Alexandros Grigoropoulos, on an Athens street in 2008.

Hours after Grigoropoulos was shot, thousands took to the streets torching cars, looting, and smashing window shops. The police officer was sentenced to life imprisonment but was released earlier by an Appeal's court.

In both cities protesters threw petrol bombs and flares at riot police guarding the demonstrations, who responded with teargas and flash bombs.

The protests came as members of the Roma community in Thessaloniki also scuffled with police during a demonstration over the shooting of a 16-year-old Roma boy on Monday, being treated in hospital for head injuries. The protesters there set up barricades and lit fires in the streets, including setting a tractor alight.

Police alleged the boy drove away from a gas station without paying for gas. A police chase ensued, where the boy was wounded by a bullet. One officer has been arrested over the incident.


© Reuters 2022
All news about ALIGHT, INC.
10:29aAlight Buys ReedGroup for Undisclosed Sum
MT
09:07aAlight Acquires Leading Absence Management Provider ReedGroup
BU
07:47aNeedham Initiates Coverage on Alight With Buy Rating, $12 Price Target
MT
11/21Buses set on fire in South Africa's Cape Town as taxi strike starts
RE
11/18Protest fires burn on the streets of Iran
RE
11/16Alight, Inc. / Delaware : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11/15Alight Announces Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option in Secondary Offering
BU
11/15Alight Secondary Public Offering of Common Shares Priced at $7.75 Each
MT
11/14Alight Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALIGHT, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 107 M - -
Net income 2022 -65,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 020 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -66,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 008 M 4 008 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,58x
EV / Sales 2023 2,29x
Nbr of Employees 16 000
Free-Float 79,7%
Chart ALIGHT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Alight, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALIGHT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 8,66 $
Average target price 12,75 $
Spread / Average Target 47,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephan D. Scholl Chief Executive Officer & Director
Cathinka E. Wahlstrom President & Chief Commercial Officer
Katie J. Rooney Chief Financial Officer
William Patrick Foley Chairman
Gregory R. Goff Chief Product & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALIGHT, INC.-20.54%4 138
ORACLE CORPORATION-4.43%224 725
SAP SE-15.74%123 411
SERVICENOW INC.-36.39%83 240
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-10.14%33 593
PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC.-24.02%19 667