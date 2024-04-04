Alight recognized for focus on the employee experience as well as dedication to improving employee wellbeing

Alight, Inc. (NYSE: ALIT), a leading cloud-based human capital and technology services provider has been named as one of theFortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® in 2024 by Great Place To Work® and Fortune magazine. Alight ranked 74th among the 100 Best Companies to Work for, marking its inaugural appearance on this prestigious list and underscoring its dedication to prioritizing employee satisfaction and wellbeing.

Great Place To Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback from more than 1.3 million U.S. employees. Companies are assessed on their ability to create a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of employee identity or job role.

“Alight has been a leader in creating people-centric workplace for years and we are excited to be acknowledged by Fortune and the Great Place to Work Institute for our ongoing work to provide our employees with an environment that meets their needs,” said Michael Rogers, chief human resources officer at Alight. “Listening and responding to our colleagues has been key in helping our organization evolve and continue to be recognized as a best place to work.”

Alight’s focus on employee wellbeing aligns with the evolving landscape of workplace culture, where 81% of employers consider wellbeing programs more crucial than ever before. As a global leader in HR solutions, Alight empowers millions of workers worldwide to lead healthier and financially secure lives.

“Our people are the driving force behind our ability to deliver innovative solutions and drive positive outcomes for the employers and employees we serve,” said Stephan Scholl, chief executive officer Alight. “This recognition is a testament to our ongoing commitment to nurturing an engaging and supportive culture throughout Alight that inspires excellence.”

Earning a spot on the list is an important indicator of overall company performance. Companies on the 100 Best list consistently outperform the market and exceed their competitors on key business measures like retention and innovation.

“Fortune is happy to have collaborated with Great Place To Work for the 27th year to recognize the 100 Best Companies to Work For,” says Alyson Shontell, editor-in-chief at Fortune. “In a difficult macro environment with unprecedented challenges, these companies seemed to navigate their organizations toward steady and positive working environments for employees. Congratulations to all who were recognized.”

Alight has been certified as a Great Place to Work® for sixth consecutive years and as a Best Workplaces in ChicagoTM for three consecutive years.

About Alight Solutions

Alight is a leading cloud-based human capital technology and services provider that powers confident health, wealth, and wellbeing decisions for 36 million people and dependents. Our Alight Worklife® platform combines data and analytics with a simple, seamless user experience. Supported by our global delivery capabilities, Alight Worklife is transforming the employee experience for people around the world. With personalized, data-driven health, wealth, pay, and wellbeing insights, Alight brings people the security of better outcomes and peace of mind throughout life’s big moments and most important decisions. Learn how Alight unlocks growth for organizations of all sizes at alight.com.

About the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For

Great Place To Work selected the 100 Best list by gathering and analyzing more than 1.3 million confidential survey responses representing the experiences of 8.2 million U.S. employees. Organizations are assessed on their efforts to create generous, supportive, high-performance work experiences for every employee in the organization. Companies must be Great Place To Work Certified™ with 1,000 or more employees in the U.S. and cannot be a government agency. Read the full methodology. To be considered, all companies use the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ survey.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and For All™ Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

Follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram or visit greatplacetowork.com and sign up for the newsletter to learn more.

About Fortune

The Fortune mission is to change the world by making business better. We achieve that by providing trusted information, telling great stories, and building world-class communities. We measure performance by rigorous benchmarks. And we hold companies accountable. Our goal is to make Fortune a force for good through its second century and beyond. For more information, visit www.fortune.com.

