STORY: Swedish embassy officials in Baghdad said all embassy staff were safe. It was not immediately clear if anyone was inside the embassy at the time of the storming.

Iraq's foreign ministry condemned the incident and said in a statement the Iraqi government had instructed security forces to carry out a swift investigation, identify perpetrators and hold them to account.

Thursday's demonstration was called by supporters of Shi'ite cleric Muqtada Sadr to protest the second planned Koran burning in Sweden in weeks, according to posts in a popular Telegram group linked the influential cleric and other pro-Sadr media.