Alight, Inc. is a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions. The Companyâs segments include Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The Employer Solutions segment includes digital, software and artificial intelligence-led capabilities powered by the Alight Worklife platform and spanning total employee wellbeing, including integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll. The Professional Services segment includes its project-based cloud deployment and consulting offerings that provide both human capital and financial platforms. It also includes cloud advisory and deployment, and optimization services for cloud platforms, such as Workday, SAP SuccessFactors, Oracle, and Cornerstone OnDemand. The Hosted Business segment includes ongoing application hosting and management of on-premises human capital management software.

Sector Software