Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Alight, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALIT   US01626W1018

ALIGHT, INC.

(ALIT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:18:09 2023-03-21 am EDT
8.915 USD   +3.06%
10:57aUK anti-terrorism police join inquiry after man set on fire on way from mosque
RE
03/17Violence erupts in French pension protests
RE
03/15Alight, Inc. / Delaware : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UK anti-terrorism police join inquiry after man set on fire on way from mosque

03/21/2023 | 10:57am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON (Reuters) - British counter-terrorism officers have been called to assist an investigation into a man being set on fire on his way home from a mosque in central England, as detectives consider whether it was linked to a similar incident in London.

Police said the victim was walking home from the mosque in the Edgbaston area of Birmingham on Monday evening when he was approached by a man who sprayed him with a substance and then set his jacket alight.

The injured man suffered burns to his face but his injuries, while serious, were not believed to be life-threatening.

West Midlands Police said a man had been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and inquiries were underway to see if the incident was connected to one in the Ealing area of London at the end of February.

In that instance, an 82-year-old victim was engaged in conversation by a man as they both left the West London Islamic Centre before he was doused in a liquid, believed to be petrol, and set on fire. The injured man suffered burns to his face and arms.

Chief Supt. Richard North, Commander at Birmingham police, said counter-terrorism officers were now supporting their investigation.

"We are taking this matter extremely seriously and are using all resources available to us," he said. "We are keeping an open mind to the motive of the attacker and we won't speculate further at this stage."

(Reporting by Michael Holden, editing by William James)


© Reuters 2023
All news about ALIGHT, INC.
10:57aUK anti-terrorism police join inquiry after man set on fire on way from mosque
RE
03/17Violence erupts in French pension protests
RE
03/15Alight, Inc. / Delaware : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements ..
AQ
03/15Alight Names Kausik Rajgopal to Board of Directors
BU
03/15Alight Names Kausik Rajgopal to Board of Directors, Effective March 17, 2023
CI
03/14Alight, Inc. / Delaware : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct..
AQ
03/07U.S. companies and their backers seize on window to sell stock
RE
03/07Transcript : Alight, Inc. Presents at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Tele..
CI
03/06Alight, Inc. / Delaware : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/06Alight Announces Closing of Upsized Secondary Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercis..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALIGHT, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 480 M - -
Net income 2023 -51,8 M - -
Net Debt 2023 4 128 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -80,8x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 4 292 M 4 292 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,42x
EV / Sales 2024 2,15x
Nbr of Employees 18 000
Free-Float 69,3%
Chart ALIGHT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Alight, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALIGHT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 8,65 $
Average target price 14,07 $
Spread / Average Target 62,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephan D. Scholl Chief Executive Officer & Director
Katie J. Rooney Chief Financial Officer
William Patrick Foley Chairman
Gregory R. Goff Chief Product & Technology Officer
Daniel S. Henson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALIGHT, INC.3.47%4 292
ORACLE CORPORATION6.39%234 775
SAP SE17.17%141 204
SERVICENOW, INC.12.07%88 335
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.12.58%36 873
HUBSPOT, INC.34.80%19 251
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer