Align Technology Honored as Technology Partner of the Year at Junior Achievement of Northern California 2023 Business Hall of Fame

Annual induction ceremony and networking luncheon brings together over 100 of the Bay Area's top executives, philanthropic leaders, entrepreneurs, and innovators to honor outstanding business partners and entrepreneurs who, through their work, have made a significant contribution to their community

Align Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGN), a leading global medical device company that designs, manufactures, and sells the Invisalign® System of clear aligners, iTero™ intraoral scanners, and exocad™ CAD/CAM software for digital orthodontics and restorative dentistry, today announced that Align Technology has been honored as a “Technology Partner of the Year” by Junior Achievement of Northern California (JA NorCal) at the Junior Achievement of Northern California 2023 Business Hall of Fame celebration event held in San Francisco. Julie Paulsen, Align Technology vice president, Corporate Social Responsibility, was nominated as a 2023 “Junior Achievement of Northern California Volunteer of the Year,” chosen along with 11 other volunteers from among 1,000 volunteers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230421005113/en/

Align welcomed high school students for a Junior Achievement of Northern California STEM Career Summit. Students had opportunities to hear about how STEM education ties directly to the innovative work happening at Align every day to transform smiles and change lives. (Photo: Business Wire)

“I am excited to attend the Junior Achievement of Northern California 2023 Business Hall of Fame representing Align Technology,” said Shirley Stacy, Align Technology vice president, finance, investor relations and corporate communications. “It is an honor for the Align team to be recognized as Technology Partner of the Year among so many other top companies in Northern California. One of the most rewarding parts of my role is sharing Align’s vision and purpose of transforming smiles and changing lives. Through our collaboration with JA NorCal our employees have the opportunity to share their passion with the next generation of technology leaders and bring our purpose to life at JA NorCal educational events and mentoring sessions like science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) and Career Days where Align employees help inspire and prepare students for future success.”

Align’s support for JA reflects its philanthropic philosophy and core focus to help support and educate teens through partnerships with learning institutions and foundations. In commemoration of Align’s 25th anniversary in 2022, the Align Foundation, the Company’s donor-advised charitable fund through Fidelity Charitable, donated $250,000 to Junior Achievement Worldwide. The donation celebrated Align’s anniversary milestone as a company that is transforming smiles and changing lives for millions of people around the world through Align’s pioneering technology innovations and doctor-driven business model.

“Making a positive difference in the communities where we work and where we live is a key part of the culture at Align,” said Julie Paulsen. I’m exceptionally proud of the recognition for our company overall as a “Technology Partner of the Year” and honored to be recognized as a “Volunteer of the Year” for the philanthropic and community focused programming that I am fortunate to lead at Align. Employees working together to contribute to our communities is important to Align’s culture as we support organizations whose visions tie closely to our own.”

Throughout the year, Align hosts a variety of mentoring and educational opportunities for students, including a STEM career summit at the Align San Jose campus, to encourage interest in future careers and support JA’s mission to empower students toward economic success. At these programs, Align employees describe their educational paths and career focus areas that contribute to the development of innovative technology tools and treatment options that help dental professionals worldwide achieve the clinical results they expect. They share how as part of Align’s team, they combine artificial intelligence and machine learning, digital imaging and visualization, biomechanics and material science to revolutionize the dental and orthodontic industry.

About Align Technology, Inc.

Align Technology designs and manufactures the Invisalign® System, the most advanced clear aligner system in the world, iTero™ intraoral scanners and services, and exocad™ CAD/CAM software. These technology building blocks enable enhanced digital orthodontic and restorative workflows to improve patient outcomes and practice efficiencies for over 239 thousand doctor customers and are key to accessing Align’s 500 million consumer market opportunity worldwide. Over the past 25 years, Align has helped doctors treat over 14.5 million patients with the Invisalign System and is driving the evolution in digital dentistry through the Align Digital Platform™, our integrated suite of unique, proprietary technologies and services delivered as a seamless, end-to-end solution for patients and consumers, orthodontists and GP dentists, and lab/partners. Visit www.aligntech.com for more information.

For additional information about the Invisalign system or to find an Invisalign doctor in your area, please visit www.invisalign.com. For additional information about the iTero digital scanning system, please visit www.itero.com. For additional information about exocad dental CAD/CAM offerings and a list of exocad reseller partners, please visit www.exocad.com.

Invisalign, iTero, exocad, Align, and Align Digital Platform are trademarks of Align Technology, Inc.

About the Align Foundation

Launched in 2020, the Align Foundation provides a structured means by which significant donations are directed from a donor-advised fund overseen by Fidelity Charitable, with the flexibility to provide smaller monetary donations, processes to donate our products, as well as an organized way to involve our employees in giving activities. In March 2020, we funded $1 million to support COVID-19 relief efforts globally and donated personal protective equipment (PPE) such as N95 masks and worked with partners to source supplies for additional PPE to help hospitals and healthcare providers. To date, Align has contributed over $4.6 million to charitable causes including Operation Smile, America’s Toothfairy, and other non-profits dedicated to youth development through schools and educational programs. Over the last two years, our employees have volunteered over 10,000 hours as part of our dedicated month of giving in October called Month of Smiles.

About JA Worldwide

As one of the world’s largest and most-impactful youth-serving NGOs, JA Worldwide delivers hands on, immersive learning in work readiness, financial health, entrepreneurship, sustainability, STEM, economics, citizenship, ethics, and more. Reaching more than 12 million young people each year through nearly half a million teachers and business volunteers, JA Worldwide is one of few organizations with the scale, experience, and passion to build a brighter future for the next generation of innovators, entrepreneurs, and leaders. Visit us at jaworldwide.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230421005113/en/