Align Technology to Announce Fourth Quarter and 2022 Results on February 1, 2023
BU
2022Align Technology Inc : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant (form 8-K)
AQ
2022Align Technology, Inc. Enter into A Second Amendment to Credit Agreement
CI
Align Technology to Announce Fourth Quarter and 2022 Results on February 1, 2023

01/03/2023 | 08:32am EST
Align Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGN), a leading global medical device company that designs, manufactures, and sells the Invisalign® system of clear aligners, iTero™ intraoral scanners, and exocad™ CAD/CAM software for digital orthodontics and restorative dentistry, today announced that it will report fourth quarter and 2022 financial results on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, after the close of market. Financial results will be released at 4:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. MT) and will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Align website at http://investor.aligntech.com.

Following the press release, Align will host a conference call to discuss its financial results. The conference call will begin at 4:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. MT) and will also be available as an audio webcast live via the Internet. To access the webcast, please visit http://investor.aligntech.com. To access the conference call, please dial 844-200-6205 with access code 659082 approximately fifteen minutes prior to the start of the call. For international callers, please dial 929-526-1599 with the same access code referenced above.

An archived audio webcast will be available beginning approximately one hour after the call's conclusion and will remain available for one month. Additionally, a telephonic replay of the call can be accessed by dialing 866-813-9403 with access code 328900. The replay must be accessed from international locations by dialing 929-458-6194 using the same access code referenced above. The telephonic replay will be available through 5:30 p.m. ET on February 15, 2023.

For planning purposes, Align is also announcing tentative earnings release dates for fiscal 2023. The official earnings date for each quarter will be announced separately with the corresponding conference call information.

Fiscal Quarters Tentative Dates
First-quarter 2023 (Q1'23) Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Second-quarter 2023 (Q2'23) Wednesday, July 26, 2023
Third-quarter 2023 (Q3'23) Wednesday, October 25, 2023

About Align Technology, Inc.

Align Technology designs and manufactures the Invisalign® system, the most advanced clear aligner system in the world, iTero™ intraoral scanners and services, and exocad™ CAD/CAM software. These technology building blocks enable enhanced digital orthodontic and restorative workflows to improve patient outcomes and practice efficiencies for over 234 thousand doctor customers and is key to accessing Align’s 500 million consumer market opportunity worldwide. Over the past 25 years, Align has helped doctors treat 14 million patients with the Invisalign system and is driving the evolution in digital dentistry through the Align Digital Platform™, our integrated suite of unique, proprietary technologies and services delivered as a seamless, end-to-end solution for patients and consumers, orthodontists and GP dentists, and lab/partners. Visit www.aligntech.com for more information.

For additional information about the Invisalign system or to find an Invisalign doctor in your area, please visit www.invisalign.com. For additional information about the iTero digital scanning system, please visit www.itero.com. For additional information about exocad dental CAD/CAM offerings and a list of exocad reseller partners, please visit www.exocad.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 756 M - -
Net income 2022 427 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 248 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 38,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 16 474 M 16 474 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,05x
EV / Sales 2023 3,92x
Nbr of Employees 23 800
Free-Float 93,7%
Managers and Directors
Joseph M. Hogan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John F. Morici Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Global Finance
C. Raymond Larkin Director
Zelko Relic Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Emory M. Wright Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC.0.00%16 474
ABBOTT LABORATORIES0.00%191 427
MEDTRONIC PLC0.00%103 382
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY0.00%72 289
DEXCOM, INC.0.00%43 740
HOYA CORPORATION0.00%34 621