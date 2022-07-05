Log in
    ALGN   US0162551016

ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC.

(ALGN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-01 pm EDT
247.34 USD   +4.51%
08:31aAlign Technology to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Results on July 27, 2022
BU
06/24ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC.(NASDAQGS : ALGN) dropped from Russell Top 200 Index
CI
06/24ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC.(NASDAQGS : ALGN) dropped from Russell Top 200 Growth Index
CI
Align Technology to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Results on July 27, 2022

07/05/2022 | 08:31am EDT
Align Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGN) a leading global medical device company that designs, manufactures, and sells the Invisalign® system of clear aligners, iTero™ intraoral scanners, and exocad™ CAD/CAM software for digital orthodontics and restorative dentistry, today announced that it will report second quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, after the close of market. Financial results will be released at 4:00 p.m. ET (1:00 p.m. PT) and will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Align website at http://investor.aligntech.com.

Following the press release, Align will host a conference call to discuss its financial results. The conference call will begin at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) and will also be available as an audio webcast live via the Internet. To access the webcast, please visit http://investor.aligntech.com. To access the conference call, please dial 844-200-6205 with access code 947492 approximately fifteen minutes prior to the start of the call. For international callers, please dial 929-526-1599 with the same access code referenced above.

An archived audio webcast will be available beginning approximately one hour after the call's conclusion and will remain available for one month. Additionally, a telephonic replay of the call can be accessed by dialing 866-813-9403 with access code 137829. The replay must be accessed from international locations by dialing 929-458-6194 using the same access code referenced above. The telephonic replay will be available through 5:30 p.m. ET on August 10, 2022.

About Align Technology, Inc.

Align Technology designs, manufactures and offers the Invisalign system, the most advanced clear aligner system in the world, iTero intraoral scanners and services, and exocad CAD/CAM software. These technology building blocks enable enhanced digital orthodontic and restorative workflows to improve patient outcomes and practice efficiencies for over 217 thousand doctor customers and is key to accessing Align’s 500 million consumer market opportunity worldwide. Align has helped doctors treat over 12.8 million patients with the Invisalign system and is driving the evolution in digital dentistry through the Align Digital Platform, our integrated suite of unique, proprietary technologies and services delivered as a seamless, end-to-end solution for patients and consumers, orthodontists and GP dentists, and lab/partners. Visit www.aligntech.com for more information.

For additional information about the Invisalign system or to find an Invisalign doctor in your area, please visit www.invisalign.com. For additional information about iTero digital scanning system, please visit www.itero.com. For additional information about exocad dental CAD/CAM offerings and a list of exocad reseller partners, please visit www.exocad.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 257 M - -
Net income 2022 721 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 444 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 27,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 19 492 M 19 492 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,24x
EV / Sales 2023 3,51x
Nbr of Employees 23 625
Free-Float 93,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 247,34 $
Average target price 429,00 $
Spread / Average Target 73,4%
EPS Revisions
